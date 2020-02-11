T’WOLVES PULL UPSET
Monday’s local regional action went almost entirely according to seed, though some teams definitely had to battle to hang on to that distinction. But 12th-seeded Cissna Park ignored the numbers, taking down sixth-seeded Judah Christian by double figures. The Timberwolves have won three of their last five games overall.
SAGES WIN THRILLER
Monticello needed more than the regulation 32 minutes to surpass Maroa-Forsyth in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal on the Trojans’ home floor, but the Sages still got the job done. Ending the event in favor of Monticello was Lizzie Stiverson, who sank a free throw with no time left and was mobbed by her teammates afterward.
WHO WINS IN ST. JOE?
It’s a question that won’t be easy to answer. Tuesday’s semifinals of the Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional pit two-time reigning 1A state champion Schlarman against the host team, as well as Villa Grove/Heritage against Tuscola. It’s not an exaggeration to suggest any one of these four teams could wind up winning the regional.
CAN ILLINEKS HANG ON?
Uni High girls’ hoops hasn’t been past the IHSA’s regional semifinal round since 2012, when it qualified for a sectional final. The eighth-seeded Illineks handled the host team in Monday’s Class 1A Iroquois West Regional quarterfinals and next meet No. 1 Ridgeview. A win Tuesday by Uni High would be a big deal to the program.