CHAMPAIGN — Pancho Moore held at his disposal two potential motivating factors.
First was Urbana girls’ basketball defeating Moore’s Champaign Central team by two points on Dec. 21.
Second was the Tigers being seeded fifth and the Maroons sixth within the Class 3A Central Sectional, those numbers announced hours prior to Thursday’s regular-season matchup between the Big 12 Conference foes.
So which did Moore turn to?
“Both,” he said. “(Thursday) is one of those first times where everybody’s together, everybody’s healthy, so we’ve been really working on picking up the pace. So we wanted to come out and see if it worked.
“And it looked like it worked.”
The proof showed in Central’s dominant 78-46 victory versus Urbana at Combes Gymnasium, an outing that featured the host side racking up 53 points before halftime and a running clock through the entire fourth quarter.
“We had a few new plays for this game,” said Maroons junior Azaria Smith, who compiled 18 points, “and we just knew to work the ball around and find openings.”
There were too many to count for Central (14-15), which also defeated the Tigers (13-14) by a 65-51 margin on Dec. 28 in the Decatur Eisenhower Holiday Tournament.
And with the Maroons boasting a fast-paced attack to begin with, it didn’t take long for the scoreboard to reach lopsided status.
“They came out, they had their scout. They knew exactly what we were going to do,” Urbana co-coach Sydney Bauman said. “We weren’t getting back in transition. ... They have their transition offense down. They have that sideline break that’s just beautiful.”
Central’s guard combination of senior Chanice Willis and freshman Addy McLeod set the tone from the opening tip.
Willis bucketed nine of her 15 points in the first eight minutes, while McLeod drained three of her five three-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points.
“I’ve always been really used to playing with people older than me,” McLeod said. “So it’s just adapting to that and figuring out what I need to do and who my teammates are and how we can work together well.”
McLeod and the other Maroon starters subbed out almost as soon as the fourth period began, so McLeod putting forth as much offense as she did came off even more impressive.
“She’s pretty special,” Moore said. “She was a seventh-grader, I told her, ‘When you get past half court, if they don’t pick you up at the volleyball line, you shoot.’ She didn’t really believe me, but now I think she’s starting to understand.”
Forwards Azaria Smith and senior Kortnee Smith (15 points), the latter of whom has battled knee issues all season, also found easy pickings in the paint.
“I’ve been waiting for it all year,” Moore said of the success under the basket. “Most teams have one big, so when you’ve got two to three you can just keep shuffling in and out, it helps.”
To the Tigers’ credit, they declined to fold up shop despite the bleak outlook following intermission.
Seniors Raevyn Russell and Chian Scott led Urbana in scoring with 11 and 10 points, respectively, and fellow senior Kynzee Boastick (seven points) drew a foul that forced Combes officials to stop the running clock so it wouldn’t expire while Boastick shot free throws.
“They didn’t stop fighting until the buzzer,” Bauman said. “This is a good lesson for them ... and I think they just had to realize that it’s not going to be handed to you.”
Both of these squads know as much concerning the IHSA postseason, as they’re seeded in the middle of a nine-team sub-sectional pack.
For Central, Thursday offered its girls an opportunity to show they’re better than that No. 6 seed.
“This game means a lot because we lost to them (before),” Azaria Smith said, “and this is our rival game, our revenge game, and we did that.”
“We proved ourselves,” McLeod added.
Moore was even more pointed when discussing what might lie ahead for the Maroons.
“I wouldn’t want to play us,” he said. “We’re starting to click. ... Right now it’s one of those things that we’re that team that nobody’s looking at.”