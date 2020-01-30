CHAMPAIGN — Long road trips are nothing new to Champaign Central boys’ basketball.
This season, the Maroons have ventured to Galesburg, Marion, Centralia, Libertyville and Belleville for games.
Central made three separate trips to Belleville East last week for the Chick-fil-A Classic, in which the Maroons went 1-2 at the eight-team tournament.
“It’s a big tournament,” Central junior forward Khailieo Terry said. “We had good practices throughout the week. We did pretty good, but we could have been a little better.”
Both of Central’s losses happened against Class 4A teams in Alton and Belleville West, with Central losing 49-34 in the consolation championship game against Belleville West, the two-time defending 4A state champion. Central, which was without junior forward Judd Wagner for all three games while he battled an illness, will compete in the postseason in 3A.
“We like to go down there,” Central coach Jeff Finke said. “The bus ride is always a challenge, but we survived those three trips. To see three different types of teams was great. We saw some zone, which we haven’t seen much this season, and just teams that played hard every possession, which we haven’t always seen either. I think we got better, but we definitely have a few things this week to clean up and get better. Hopefully by Friday, we’ll be ready.”
Friday night brings another lengthy bus ride, with the Maroons (11-11) making the 90-minute trek to play at Peoria Manual (11-7) in a Big 12 game set to tip at 7:30 p.m.
“Every game in the Big 12 is a war,” Central senior guard Pryce Punkay said. “They’re going to compete and give us our best shot. We’ve just got to return it with our best shot.”
Central is 3-3 in league play this season, winning its last three conference games by defeating Danville, Normal West and Centennial.
“The bottom teams can beat the top teams in our conference all the time,” Punkay said. “If we go (to Peoria Manual), compete and play our game, I really like our chance to do well.”
Two of those Big 12 wins happened at Combes Gym, where the Maroons are 4-3 this season. But they won’t be back at Combes for another game until Feb. 21 when they host Peoria.
Friday’s game at Peoria Manual marks the start of five consecutive road games for Central, continuing with trips to Urbana (Feb. 7), Chatham Glenwood (Feb. 8), St. Thomas More (Feb. 15) and Centennial (Feb. 18). While Central has avoided a lengthy losing streak this season, they also haven’t strung together multiple wins on a consistent basis. The Maroons have three two-game win streaks and three two-game losing streaks next to their name this season.
“We’re getting better, and we’re trying to figure out exactly who we are,” Finke said. “We’ve played 14 of our 22 games without three of our top minute guys. We’re hopeful we can continue to improve and excited to have a few days of practice this week.”
This marks the first week since the season started where the Maroons have had a full week to prepare for a Friday night opponent. The first two months either featured Central playing on a Tuesday night or a holiday taking place before.
“It just gives us a chance to compete in practice,” Punkay said. “We don’t have to hold back because we have a game the next day. We can really fine-tune some things that have been troubling us so far this year and not have to worry about game-planning the first few days of the week.”
With the athleticism of Terry and the outside shooting of Punkay, the duo are the clear go-to scorers for Central. But Finke likes what he’s seen recently from senior guards Reece Jacobson and Todd Marshall, too.
“They’re just doing key things: playing hard, bringing energy, getting rebounds and making a shot when they’re open,” Finke said. “We’ve been short-handed at times this season, but once again, we’re hopeful that we can win a few games here in this final stretch and see what happens in the postseason.”