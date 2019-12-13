CHAMPAIGN — It was hard to miss what each Champaign Central girls’ basketball player was wearing Thursday night.
Same for their head coach.
Powder-blue sneakers. The color matching that of their opponent and biggest rival, Centennial.
“That was something we said: ‘We run the city,’” Maroons coach Pancho Moore said. “So it’s like it’s our house, too. We’ve got so many road games this year that we just feel like ... any gym is home.”
Central made itself welcome inside the Chargers’ abode during the teams’ second meeting of 2019-2020, using a strong third quarter to blow past Centennial 57-32.
“Central’s very disrespected and classified as the underdogs,” Maroons junior Jayden Wilson said. “Basically we’re trying to make a statement that even though you guys don’t believe in us, we’re here to stay and this is our town.”
Wilson served as both a driving offensive force and a critical defensive presence for Central (6-6, 2-1 Big 12 Conference) versus the Chargers (1-8, 0-3).
She banked 11 field goals on her way to a game-high 22 points, utilizing both a potent dribble-drive acumen and her role in the Maroons’ high-tempo transition attack.
“I was just trying to make sure that the underclassmen coming in knew that even though this is a crosstown rivalry game, we still need to do what we do in practice,” Wilson said, “and make sure we keep the intensity up on defense and on offense.”
Chanice Willis and Azaria Smith added 19 and 13 points, respectively, for Central. The former produced 11 of hers while playing with three fouls, and the latter generated 10 of hers after halftime.
But it was Wilson and her No. 0 jersey at the forefront despite missing all six of her free throw attempts.
“She’s had to step it up this year,” Moore said. “We’ve had injuries and depletions to the team, and she’s really stepped it up. She’s pretty close to a triple-double most nights.”
When Wilson wasn’t handling the ball, she was right in the face of Centennial standout Silvia Du. Wilson and sophomore Lainey Somers shared guarding responsibility of the shifty senior, and Du mustered just four points in response.
“We didn’t do a good job cutting and screening the way that we were supposed to,” Chargers coach Jeff Carleton said. “We would make one slow cut and then stand and watch.”
Carleton was pleased with what the Chargers accomplished in the opening 16 minutes, as they entered the locker room trailing just 23-19. Centennial outrebounded Central 17-12 in that span and had six different girls bank at least two points.
But over the third quarter’s first four minutes, the Maroons expanded their scoreboard advantage from four to 14.
“We came out in the second half and had no heart,” Carleton said. “We’re averaging about 12 points a quarter, with the exception of the third quarter. Third quarter, we average 5 1 / 2.”
Sophomores Kate Kroencke and Mia DeJesus topped the Chargers’ scoring chart with seven and six points, respectively.
On the other side of the coin, Moore recognized his kids “missed 10 layups” and hit just 3 of 11 free throws prior to intermission. All that was required, in his mind, was more attention to detail down the stretch.
“Make your layups in the second half and you run away with the game,” Moore said. “It never should’ve been that close in the first place.”
Central now owns a pair of triumphs over Centennial in this campaign, the first coming at last month’s Paris Thanksgiving Tournament.
That particular success was followed by five consecutive defeats from which the Maroons appear to have recovered despite ongoing injury issues that shortened the bench to four members Thursday.
Wilson didn’t mince words when asked how Central can build off its third victory over its last four outings.
“Determination. We have to want it,” she said. “If we don’t want it, nobody’s going to want it for us. We don’t have any fans. We’re all we have.”