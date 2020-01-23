Sports Editor MATT DANIELS offers up the latest news on programs from Fisher, St. Joseph-Ogden and Urbana:
Bunnies coach recovering from spinal surgery
FISHER — Ken Ingold doesn’t like the feeling.
“It’s excruciating,” the Fisher girls’ basketball coach said. “I’m on pins and needles.”
The veteran Bunnies’ coach isn’t talking about his recovery from recent lumbar spinal surgery, either. He’s referring to missing out on the current run by Fisher, which has advanced to the semifinals of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament as the sixth seed.
Fisher (12-9) will vie for its fifth straight win and a spot in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. title game when it meets No. 2 Eureka at 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Shirk Center in Bloomington.
Ingold hasn’t coached Fisher in its last three games since undergoing surgery on Jan. 15. He’s not sure when he’ll be back on the sidelines, either, with assistant coaches Doug Enos and Mark Varner filling in. Admirably, too.
“I’m hoping if they make it to the championship game Saturday, I can at least make the trip over there,” Ingold said. “I’m laid up still here at home.”
But Ingold receives constant updates during games. He’s able to watch the games on video a few hours after they’re complete, too. Plus, the entire team sent him a group photo after their 35-34 quarterfinal win against Deer Creek-Mackinw on Monday at Eureka College.
“That was really neat,” Ingold said.
Senior guard Sidney Hood, senior forward Brianna Keeton, freshman guard Kallie Evans and junior forward Leah McCoy, among others, are sparking the Bunnies. So, too, is the inspiration to play for Ingold. Hood is his granddaughter and he has helped coach several of these players since they were in seventh grade.
“It’s a great sign of the consistency of our program that they can just keep on going,” Ingold said. “It doesn’t really matter whether I’m there or not.”
Of course, Ingold wants to be on the sideline. He’s not sure if he’ll get the chance to the rest of the season, but he’s working his way back.
“I still have to use a walker to get around. I’m not able to go up and down steps yet,” Ingold said. “I was absolutely miserable in the hospital for a couple days, but I feel a lot better now. Hopefully, I’ll just keep getting better.”
And if Fisher keeps winning games in his absence, he’s fine with that, too.
“Doug, Mark and the girls have handled it wonderfully,” Ingold said. “I couldn’t be happier.”
Tigers searching for their own postseason success
URBANA — Chris Mennig is no stranger to postseason success. The fourth-year Urbana girls’ basketball coach guided St. Thomas More to a Class 2A state title in 2014 and a second-place finish in 2A in 2013. And he’d like nothing more than for the Tigers to experience the sensation of hoisting postseason hardware this season. Urbana, which last won a regional championship in 2009, has had an up-and-down season at this point. The next game for Urbana (11-12) comes at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against nonconference opponent Mattoon (19-3).
“The challenge is you’ve got a core group that’s been there from Day 1 with me,” Mennig said in reference to seniors Chian Scott, Raevyn Russell and Kynzee Boastick. “They know everything and how it should look and the routine and the expectations.”
Melding those veterans, who Mennig has had at his disposal since he took the Urbana job prior to the 2016-17 season, with underclassmen is what the Tigers are focusing on.
“With the rest of the freshmen and the sophomores, there’s a big learning curve when they get acclimated to varsity basketball,” Mennig said. “We’re just trying to shorten that gap. The quicker we can decrease that gap, the better chances we can put ourselves in come the postseason.”
Urbana has yet to advance to a regional championship game in Mennig’s tenure, falling short in the 3A regional semifinal stage each of the last two seasons. Having quality teams like Champaign Central, Danville, Decatur MacArthur, Mahomet-Seymour and Mt. Zion, among others, in Urbana’s sub-sectional means the Tigers will need to play at their best if they hope to go on a postseason run next month.
“I know, selfishly, for this senior group to do something like that would mean a lot because they were there with me from the beginning,” Mennig said. “They’ve survived the gauntlet that I’ve put them through during their time in the program. I would love that memory for them.”
Boastick has dealt with injuries this season, making the progress of Scott and Russell stand out even more.
“Chian didn’t really have to be in a leadership role until this year,” Mennig said. “We had leaders in our program prior, but she’s understanding the patience and skills needed to be a leader. From a basketball standpoint, she’s learned the old-fashioned three-point play is still a commodity in the game, and you don’t have to shoot it from outside the arc to get three points. She’s our best free-throw shooter and one of our best athletes. That’s a resource. It’s been fun to watch her develop that.”
Russell has provided a steady presence for Urbana in all facets this season.
“All a coach ever really wants out of an athlete is consistency, whatever that may be,” Mennig said. “Raevyn, up until this year, you never really knew what you were going to get. Now, you do. We’ve got a couple defensive schemes that she really thrives in built around her strengths. It’s fun to see her get excited and to excel in that.”
Urbana still has regular-season games scheduled against potential regional foes like Centennial, Champaign Central, Mahomet-Seymour and Danville. Mennig should have a much better understanding of what his team can do in the postseason by the time mid-February rolls around ahead of their regional opener.
“The fun part of the playoffs is you’ve just got to be the better team on that particular day,” Mennig said. “They’re doing everything to get themselves prepared for it. Now, it’s just making sure we know what we’re really, really good at and what we can lean on that down the stretch run.”
Plus, the Tigers can find a source of motivation from their counterparts in the boys’ basketball program, which won a regional title last season for the first time in 30 years.
“We saw the excitement up close of what the boys did last year and what that did for the district and the community,” Mennig said. “We’ll see if our girls can feed off of that and make their own moment.”
Spartans getting contributions from everywhere
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball team experienced a memorable night in its last trip to Pontiac.Winning a Class 2A super-sectional title and clinching a state tournament berth by defeating Chicago Christian in Pontiac last February will do that for any program. The Spartans play their first game in Pontiac’s gymnasium since that victory at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against the host Indians in an Illini Prairie Conference game.
“It’ll bring back some good memories, but at the same time, we know we have a job to do,” SJ-O coach Kevin Taylor said. “Winning conference games is tough this year, so hopefully we’re more focused on that. But it’s always nice to go back and remember some positive memories we made in the past.”
SJ-O (17-6) has relied on contributions from nearly its entire roster this season as the Spartans strive to win at least 20 games for the third straight season.
In fact, 10 different Spartans — senior forward Taylor Barnes, senior guard Katie Cramer, junior guard Atleigh Hamilton, junior forward Payton Vallee, sophomore guard Ella Armstrong, sophomore guard Abby Behrens, sophomore guard Alyssa Hamilton, sophomore forward Payton Jacob, sophomore guard Ashlyn Lannert and sophomore forward Taylor Wells — have all led SJ-O in scoring in at least one game this season.
“We’ve got several girls who can step up and score if a teammate is having an off night,” Taylor said. “Our defense is key, too, but that’s the one thing I’ve enjoyed about this year.”
The Spartans have posted another steller season even without senior guard Hannah Dukeman. The Ball State softball signee and starter on last season’s third-place team has missed the entire season after offseason surgery on her right wrist. Taylor said it’s unlikely Dukeman would suit up for any games the rest of the way.
“I still hold out hope, but I’m not sure that’s going to happen,” Taylor said. “She’s been great. I feel really bad for her in that she’s missing her senior year. I know it’s hard for her, but she’s stepped in and really helped her teammates in a different role.”
With postseason play starting soon, Taylor and his Spartans are gearing up for what they hope is another exciting February.
“Obviously, last year, the experience was pretty remarkable,” Taylor said. “We’d love to do that every year, but we know it’s not going to be easy.”