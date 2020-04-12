Angela Dugalic’s senior season at Maine West ended three games before she wanted.
A 57-49 super-sectional loss to Fremd on March 2 stopped the reigning Class 4A state champs short. Dugalic still had plenty of basketball on her spring and summer schedule even after the disappointing end to her high school career.
First up was the Jordan Brand Classic in Chicago on March 27. A chance for Dugalic to spend time with her future Oregon teammates, with all five members of the Ducks’ No. 1 recruiting class invited to play.
The McDonald’s All-American game was next on April 1 in Houston. Dugalic was the only girls’ players selected from Illinois.
Then, the day after Maine West’s graduation, Dugalic was going to be in the air and on her way to Serbia and right into competing for a spot on the national team in advance of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
That was the plan at least. A plan derailed by a global pandemic. So Dugalic’s spring and summer basketball schedule now reads a little differently.
Canceled.
Canceled.
Postponed until 2021.
“At the beginning of the year it seemed like everything was falling into place,” Dugalic said. “Now it’s not there anymore. It’s something I can’t control. I wish they would have rescheduled the games like the Olympics, obviously, but I understand why. I don’t want to go out and get myself sick or my family or others. It was definitely a weird and sad experience, but now I’m just looking forward to college. I honestly cannot wait.”
Altered plans didn’t change one key fact, however. Dugalic’s senior season as a whole — her status as a five-star prospect, signing with Oregon, dominant play on the court — made the 6-foot-4 forward the clear pick as the 2020 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year after averaging 20.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, three assists, 2.8 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Warriors.
It joins a lengthy list of postseason honors for the versatile 6-foot-4 forward, including Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state honors and Gatorade and MaxPreps Player of the Year honors for Illinois.
“Honestly, at the end of the day, I don’t want to say it doesn’t mean anything, but it’s just a label,” Dugalic said. “I have all these accolades and stuff, and I’m honestly so proud of myself and blessed, honestly, but I still have a lot of other things to accomplish. I just can’t be satisfied with all these awards. I just want more for myself.”
Seeing her confidence grow
Dugalic’s standout senior season — part of it, at least — is rooted in the six weeks she spent in Serbia last summer. She left for what turned out to be an extended trip to her parents’ home country already a confident basketball player. She returned home knowing she could hang with professional players anywhere between five and 15 years her senior after getting the opportunity to try out for the Serbian senior women’s team in the run up to FIBA EuroBasket 2019 last July.
A more confident Dugalic is what all of her coaches saw upon her return. From Maine West’s Kim deMarigny to her AAU coach, Jerald Davis with Chicago Hoops Express, to Oregon’s Kelly Graves. The consensus was clear. Dugalic’s time in Serbia had a profound effect on her game.
“Just the level of confidence was something we had never really seen in her,” deMarigny said. “She’s always been a confident person, a confident player, but to realize she could take it in on anybody. She could hold her own in the paint. She was actually looking for a three-point shot. She was looking for a drive. I think that experience just transformed her into the confident player she really was over the course of this season especially.
“She had gotten so much stronger in all aspects of the game. Physically stronger. Mentally stronger. Her court vision had just improved so much. Being the size she is with the skill set that she has — being 6-foot-4 yet having guard skills and post skills — she could do pretty much whatever she wanted on the court whenever she wanted to.”
Dugalic missed all of one AAU tournament and part of another in July while she was in Serbia. She played in the BlueStar National in Washington, D.C., when she got back to the states, and Davis called her performance the best performance of her travel basketball career in front of several McDonald’s All-America voters and all of the national recruiting services.
“You could tell the difference just watching her walk,” Davis said. “She was stronger. She just had a different gait in a basketball context. The minute she walked on the court her first game back you knew something was different. Her game had just expanded. I just think six weeks of training every day with all professional women in a completely different style, her game was on a different level.”
Dugalic returning from Serbia with an elevated confidence in her game wasn’t always a given. Sometimes, Graves said, those opportunities against tougher competition can have the reverse effect.
“She didn’t come back with her confidence shaken like, ‘Oh, the moves that work over here I can’t do against these professional women,’” Graves said. “Oh my gosh, she took a huge jump, and I was even more pumped and excited. I think she’s got a chance to be a real special player and a long-time pro.”
A wordly experience
Dugalic’s opportunity to try out for the Serbian women’s team came, one, with being eligible because of her parents and, two, through a connection she made in her recruitment to a former player. That was the bridge to Serbian coach Marina Maljkovic.
Dugalic and her parents had already discussed what she would do if a national team came calling since she was also eligible, of course, to play for the U.S. The first to approach and offer the opportunity would be the one.
The benefit of choosing Serbia was the chance to compete for a spot on the senior team right away rather than potentially training and playing in the U.S. pipeline with the U18, U19 or U20 teams.
That said, playing against professionals every day was a challenge.
“It was a really good experience — I learned a lot — but it was just very different in the sense I go from playing girls that are shorter than me or not as strong and all of a sudden I play with 20-year-olds, 30-year-olds who have played their whole life and a lot longer than I have,” Dugalic said. “They’ve spent more time in the gym. They know how to play the game inside and out. The biggest thing for me was they were so much stronger than I expected. I expected them to be physical, but they were on a different level.”
Dugalic proved her worth, though. She lasted through several cuts, and even though she didn’t make the final 12-player roster, the team got special dispensation from FIBA for her to stay with them throughout the tournament.
“It showed a deep commitment long-term for Angela,” Davis said. “Angela was supposed to go for two to three weeks, and if she got cut, she’d be home. Even when it was realized she didn’t make the final 12, they were like, ‘No, we don’t want you to leave.’ She stayed the whole six weeks.”
Dugalic, then, had a front row seat behind the bench as Serbia finished third behind Spain and France after training with the team for nearly two months.
“What an invaluable experience,” Graves said. “A lot of people when I would tell them that they’d be like, ‘Oh, OK. That’s neat.’ But it’s not like Serbia’s some little slappy little country. They won the bronze in Rio. You’re talking one of the best teams in the world. That was quite the feather in her cap and an experience I know she learned a lot from. She’s going to be a mainstay on that team at some point.”
Ducks fly together
Graves is counting on Dugalic being a mainstay on his team, too. Oregon is losing its top three players in Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Ruthy Hebard. Ionescu and Sabally will likely be the top two picks in next week’s WNBA Draft.
While Dugalic is one of five five-star recruits in Oregon’s 2020 class, Graves sees her potentially sliding into the role Sabally will vacate.
“I can see her with that inside-outside ability and taking that spot,” he said. “We’re hoping and expecting her to. Her time with the national team in Serbia has really helped her. She’s had to play against the type of competition she’ll play in college already. I think she’ll be prepared for that jump in level. Her advantage is she can play two or three different positions.”
It’s a good thing Graves thinks that way. Every time Dugalic watched Oregon play, she always pictured herself in Sabally’s role, while acknowledging she still has work to do with her game to match what the 6-4 All-American did for the Ducks.
“I tried to focus on her and how she sees the court and what moves she uses,” Dugalic said. “Sabrina’s really good, but Satou, skill-wise, I think she’s probably the best one there. I know there’s still a lot of work to be like Satou, but seeing her play with such ease, I was like, ‘That could possibly be me.’”
Dugalic picked Oregon out of a final five that also included UCLA, California, Marquette and Missouri. Her recruitment was basically the who’s who of college basketball.
“I did not have any contact from UConn or Notre Dame,” deMarigny said. “Those were the only two I can think of from the major colleges that did not recruit her. When it came down to her final five, she had picked five of the top programs around. I know Oregon was on the top of the list.”
Graves, who celebrated his sixth anniversary at Oregon on Tuesday, has a 155-54 record during six seasons in Eugene. The Ducks reached the Elite Eight in 2017 and 2018, a Final Four in 2019 and were a legitimate contender — second perhaps only to South Carolina — for a national title in the 2020 tournament that didn’t happen.
Dugalic is setting her sights that high for when she gets to Oregon.
“To have that thought I could possibly win a national championship, that one’s been a dream of mine for a while,” she said. “Oregon’s the right team to do that with.”
Honor Roll: Past News-Gazette All-State girls’ basketball Players of the Year
YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL
2020 Angela Dugalic Maine West
2019 Anaya Peoples Schlarman
2018 Brea Beal Rock Island
2017 Brea Beal Rock Island
2016 Kathleen Doyle Benet Academy
2015 Haley Gorecki Fremd
2014 Tyra Buss Mount Carmel
2013 Tyra Buss Mount Carmel
2012 Jewell Loyd Niles West
2011 Morgan Tuck Bolingbrook
2010 Tricia Liston Fenwick
2009 Adrieene GodBold Chicago Marshall
2008 Sarah Boothe Warren
2007 Brittany Johnson Olney East Richland
2006 Brittany Johnson Olney East Richland
2005 Lindsay Schrader Bartlett
2004 Candace Parker Naperville Central
2003 Candace Parker Naperville Central
2002 Johanna Solverson Lake Zurich
2001 Cappie Pondexter Chicago Marshall
2000 Aminata Yanni Harlem
1999 Molly McDowell Nokomis
1998 Allison Curtin Taylorville
1997 Amanda Levens Belvidere
1996 Tauja Catchings Stevenson
1995 Tamika Catchings Stevenson
1994 Dominique Canty Whitney Young
1993 Kim Williams Chicago Marshall
1992 Kim Williams Chicago Marshall
1991 Becky Clayton Sullivan
Megan Lucid Mother McAuley
1990 E.C. Hill Whitney Young
1989 Toni Foster Chicago Marshall
1988 Yolanda Griffith Carver
1987 Nancy Kennedy Maine West