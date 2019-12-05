Listen to this article

Preps coordinator Colin Likas shakes up his latest rankings, with nearly all local programs suffering at least one defeat:

RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.) 

1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6-0 (5)

Blue Devils pulled off their closest win of season, by eight points at Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Monday, and host rival Schlarman on Thursday to open VVC competition.

2. Prairie Central 7-0 (6)

Hawks blew past Urbana on Tuesday to keep perfect record intact, look for more of the same Thursday with a visit to Illini Prairie Conference opponent Olympia.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-1 (1)

Spartans recovered from earlier loss to Paris by holding off Tuscola in overtime, head to Vermilion County for matchups with Danville and Oakwood later this week.

4. Tri-County 5-1 (2)

Though Titans suffered one-point loss to Oakwood, they’re getting back to full strength with Tayler Barry’s return. Tri-County visits Cerro Gordo/Bement on Thursday.

5. Sullivan 4-1 (4)

Redskins were rocked by Teutopolis — which eliminated them from previous two playoff runs — and will try to get on track at Central Illinois Conference foe Shelbyville.

6. Villa Grove/Heritage 5-1 (9)

Blue Devils extended their win streak to three by trumping Westville, kick off Lincoln Prairie Conference slate with Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond on Thursday.

7. Ridgeview 6-0 (10)

Mustangs eclipsed Blue Ridge and have captured five of six victories by double figures, could make that six of seven when hosting struggling LeRoy on Thursday.

8. Danville 3-2 (8)

Vikings fell to Bloomington Central Catholic on Wednesday ahead of a home bout with SJ-O, followed by four-game road trip that begins Saturday at Crete-Monee.

9. Mahomet-Seymour 4-2 (7)

Bulldogs fell to Apollo Conference foe Mt. Zion by slimmest of margins on Monday and will cap two-game league road swing with a Thursday stop at Charleston.

10. Oakwood 6-1 (—)

Comets climb into the poll via their aforementioned triumph against Tri-County, and they’ll try to run their win streak to six when visiting Chrisman on Thursday.

News-Gazette