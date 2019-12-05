Preps coordinator Colin Likas shakes up his latest rankings, with nearly all local programs suffering at least one defeat:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6-0 (5)
Blue Devils pulled off their closest win of season, by eight points at Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Monday, and host rival Schlarman on Thursday to open VVC competition.
2. Prairie Central 7-0 (6)
Hawks blew past Urbana on Tuesday to keep perfect record intact, look for more of the same Thursday with a visit to Illini Prairie Conference opponent Olympia.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-1 (1)
Spartans recovered from earlier loss to Paris by holding off Tuscola in overtime, head to Vermilion County for matchups with Danville and Oakwood later this week.
4. Tri-County 5-1 (2)
Though Titans suffered one-point loss to Oakwood, they’re getting back to full strength with Tayler Barry’s return. Tri-County visits Cerro Gordo/Bement on Thursday.
5. Sullivan 4-1 (4)
Redskins were rocked by Teutopolis — which eliminated them from previous two playoff runs — and will try to get on track at Central Illinois Conference foe Shelbyville.
6. Villa Grove/Heritage 5-1 (9)
Blue Devils extended their win streak to three by trumping Westville, kick off Lincoln Prairie Conference slate with Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond on Thursday.
7. Ridgeview 6-0 (10)
Mustangs eclipsed Blue Ridge and have captured five of six victories by double figures, could make that six of seven when hosting struggling LeRoy on Thursday.
8. Danville 3-2 (8)
Vikings fell to Bloomington Central Catholic on Wednesday ahead of a home bout with SJ-O, followed by four-game road trip that begins Saturday at Crete-Monee.
9. Mahomet-Seymour 4-2 (7)
Bulldogs fell to Apollo Conference foe Mt. Zion by slimmest of margins on Monday and will cap two-game league road swing with a Thursday stop at Charleston.
10. Oakwood 6-1 (—)
Comets climb into the poll via their aforementioned triumph against Tri-County, and they’ll try to run their win streak to six when visiting Chrisman on Thursday.