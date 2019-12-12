Preps coordinator Colin Likas brings one familiar face and one new team into his poll, but little else changes this week:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 9-0 (1)
Blue Devils dispatched Hoopeston Area and Covington (Ind.) earlier this week, hope to improve to 3-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference when at Milford on Thursday.
2. Prairie Central 9-1 (2)
Hawks overwhelmed both Clifton Central and Reed-Custer after falling to Olympia, are back in action Tuesday when non-league foe Tri-Valley stops by Fairbury.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-1 (3)
Spartans handled previously-ranked Mahomet-Seymour for fourth consecutive victory, and SJ-O gets a challenge by hosting state-rated Teutopolis on Thursday.
4. Tri-County 8-2 (5)
Titans eclipsed Cumberland and Neoga following close defeat to Altamont, seek another Lincoln Prairie Conference triumph when hosting Decatur Lutheran next.
5. Sullivan 5-2 (4)
Redskins were narrowly bested by Champaign Central for second defeat in three outings, try to get back on track Thursday with CIC matchup at Warrensburg-Latham.
6. Villa Grove/Heritage 8-1 (6)
Blue Devils climbed to sixth win in a row when snuffing out Okaw Valley on Monday, host Blue Ridge on Thursday before back-to-back with Judah Christian, Unity.
7. Ridgeview 9-0 (7)
Mustangs stick with BHRA as teams with perfect record thus far, the latest win coming Monday at Flanagan-Cornell. A trip to El Paso-Gridley awaits on Thursday.
8. Oakwood 9-2 (8)
Comets bested Westville despite missing Katelyn Young’s services, then dumped Centennial on Wednesday with Young active. Oakwood visits Georgetown-RF next.
9. Champaign Central 5-6 (—)
Maroons work their way back into this top 10 courtesy victory over Sullivan, team’s second win in its last three tries. A trip to rival Centennial is set up for Thursday.
10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6-3 (—)
Panthers make their debut in these rankings on heels of three straight wins, including at Tri-Valley on Tuesday. PBL hosts Clifton Central on Thursday in SVC tilt.