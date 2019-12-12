MSsjo4
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Mahomet-Seymour's Durbin Thomas (1) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Katie Cramer (13) in a girl's basketball game at Mahomet-Seymour High School in Mahomet on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Preps coordinator Colin Likas brings one familiar face and one new team into his poll, but little else changes this week:

RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)

1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 9-0 (1)

Blue Devils dispatched Hoopeston Area and Covington (Ind.) earlier this week, hope to improve to 3-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference when at Milford on Thursday.

2. Prairie Central 9-1 (2)

Hawks overwhelmed both Clifton Central and Reed-Custer after falling to Olympia, are back in action Tuesday when non-league foe Tri-Valley stops by Fairbury.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-1 (3)

Spartans handled previously-ranked Mahomet-Seymour for fourth consecutive victory, and SJ-O gets a challenge by hosting state-rated Teutopolis on Thursday.

4. Tri-County 8-2 (5)

Titans eclipsed Cumberland and Neoga following close defeat to Altamont, seek another Lincoln Prairie Conference triumph when hosting Decatur Lutheran next.

5. Sullivan 5-2 (4)

Redskins were narrowly bested by Champaign Central for second defeat in three outings, try to get back on track Thursday with CIC matchup at Warrensburg-Latham.

6. Villa Grove/Heritage 8-1 (6)

Blue Devils climbed to sixth win in a row when snuffing out Okaw Valley on Monday, host Blue Ridge on Thursday before back-to-back with Judah Christian, Unity.

7. Ridgeview 9-0 (7)

Mustangs stick with BHRA as teams with perfect record thus far, the latest win coming Monday at Flanagan-Cornell. A trip to El Paso-Gridley awaits on Thursday.

8. Oakwood 9-2 (8)

Comets bested Westville despite missing Katelyn Young’s services, then dumped Centennial on Wednesday with Young active. Oakwood visits Georgetown-RF next.

9. Champaign Central 5-6 (—)

Maroons work their way back into this top 10 courtesy victory over Sullivan, team’s second win in its last three tries. A trip to rival Centennial is set up for Thursday.

10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6-3 (—)

Panthers make their debut in these rankings on heels of three straight wins, including at Tri-Valley on Tuesday. PBL hosts Clifton Central on Thursday in SVC tilt.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

