Small-school teams start their playoff runs next week, meaning it’s time for COLIN LIKAS to update his area rankings:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. Tri-County 24-5 (2)
Titans trumped Blue Ridge to end Lincoln Prairie Conference play with perfect record, head to Neoga for regional and face either Martinsville or Casey-Westfield.
2. Sullivan 21-6 (1)
Redskins avenged loss to St. Teresa four days after it occurred but lost to Tuscola on Thursday. Sullivan draws either Fairfield or Flora in its own difficult Class 2A regional.
3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 26-5 (3)
Blue Devils will bring a nine-game win streak into the playoffs courtesy beating Armstrong-Potomac, try to extend that versus Monticello or Maroa-Forsyth in regional.
4. Villa Grove/Heritage 23-5 (4)
Blue Devils settled for second place in Lincoln Prairie Conference by defeating Argenta-Oreana, prepare for either Schlarman or Georgetown-Ridge Farm in regional.
5. Prairie Central 26-5 (5)
Hawks are winners of five in a row after stopping St. Thomas More, will see Herscher or Clifton Central in Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional semis on Wednesday.
6. Schlarman 15-6 (8)
Hilltoppers’ Thursday matchup with VVC rival Oakwood was postponed, but instead will take place Friday evening with Schlarman seeking its 11th consecutive victory.
7. Unity 19-9 (6)
Rockets were taken down by strong Mt. Zion team Thursday, end regular season Saturday at Chillicothe IVC before meeting either Oakwood or Westville in regional.
8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 21-8 (9)
Panthers blitzed Cissna Park to conclude regular season on three-game run of success, take on El Paso-Gridley or Flanagan-Cornell in 2A Pontiac Regional semis.
9. St. Joseph-Ogden 19-10 (7)
Spartans saw losing skid extend to four via tough Illini Prairie Conference foe Bloomington Central Catholic, open own Class 2A regional with either Tuscola or Clinton.
10. Watseka 21-8 (10)
Warriors were clipped by a good Beecher club earlier in week but silenced Dwight on Thursday, meet either Hoopeston Area or Bishop McNamara to start regional.