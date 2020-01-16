Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS has a new program atop our rankings in his weekly poll:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. Sullivan 15-4 (4)
Redskins increased their win streak to four games versus Shelbyville, visit Clinton on Thursday in CIC action.
2. Prairie Central 19-3 (2)
Hawks beat Pontiac on Monday, visit St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday for key Illini Prairie Conference game.
3. Tri-County 16-5 (3)
Carry six-game win streak into tough Lincoln Prairie Conference game against Villa Grove/Heritage on Thursday.
4. St. Joseph-Ogden 15-6 (1)
Spartans have lost two straight Illini Prairie games, look to get back on track against Prairie Central on Thursday.
5. Villa Grove/Heritage 16-3 (5)
Winners of five straight, Blue Devils seek big Lincoln Prairie win at league rival Tri-County on Thursday night.
6. Ridgeview 19-1 (7)
Mustangs, area’s lone ranked girls’ program in Associated Press statewide poll, have won nine straight.
7. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 17-4 (6)
Blue Devils have won last three Vermilion Valley games, and next bid is at recent rival Schlarman on Thursday.
8. Unity 14-6 (8)
Rockets took down rival SJ-O on Monday, keep rugged schedule going when hosting Olympia on Thursday.
9. Mahomet-Seymour 12-8 (10)
Bulldogs couldn’t slow Mt. Zion in seeing four-game win streak end, pay a trip to Effingham on Thursday.
10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14-6 (—)
Panthers needed overtime to topple Centennial, bring in smaller school Iroquois West for Thursday battle.