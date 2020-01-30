sjoBHRA1
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette St. Joseph-Ogden's Hannah Dukeman (3) goes up for a layup between Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Sophia Rome (12) and Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Rylee Cash (23) in a prep girls basketball game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School in St. Joseph on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Sports editor MATT DANIELS unveils our latest poll with the regular season winding down:

1. Sullivan 20-4 (1)

Avery Still and Redskins will vie for CIC Tournament championship on Thursday night against St. Teresa.

2. Tri-County 21-5 (2)

Tayler Barry and Titans hitting their stride, have won 11 straight going into Thursday night’s game at ALAH.

3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 23-5 (7)

Emily Meidel and Blue Devils have won six straight before Thursday night’s VVC showdown with Milford.

4. Villa Grove/Heritage 20-5 (5)

Road trip to Arcola awaits Thursday night for Aliya Holloman and Blue Devils, who have won nine of last 11.

5. St. Joseph-Ogden 19-7 (3)

Ella Armstrong and the Spartans will look to get back on winning track Saturday against Auburn in Maroa.

6. Prairie Central 22-5 (4)

Elly Haberkorn, Hawks head to Rantoul on Thursday before Williamsville awaits Saturday at Maroa-Forsyth.

7. Unity 17-7 (6)

Rockets, led by senior standout Elyce Knudsen, host Pontiac on Thursday after close home win against PBL.

8. Mahomet-Seymour 15-9 (10)

Savannah Orgeron and Bulldogs put three-game win streak on line Thursday night against Normal West.

9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 18-7 (9)

Baylee Cosgrove and Panthers will try to beat 19-win Watseka for second time in five days on Thursday.

10. Ridgeview 20-4 (7)

River Rosales and Mustangs are looking to snap three-game losing skid when they visit Fisher on Thursday.

