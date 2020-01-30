Sports editor MATT DANIELS unveils our latest poll with the regular season winding down:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. Sullivan 20-4 (1)
Avery Still and Redskins will vie for CIC Tournament championship on Thursday night against St. Teresa.
2. Tri-County 21-5 (2)
Tayler Barry and Titans hitting their stride, have won 11 straight going into Thursday night’s game at ALAH.
3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 23-5 (7)
Emily Meidel and Blue Devils have won six straight before Thursday night’s VVC showdown with Milford.
4. Villa Grove/Heritage 20-5 (5)
Road trip to Arcola awaits Thursday night for Aliya Holloman and Blue Devils, who have won nine of last 11.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 19-7 (3)
Ella Armstrong and the Spartans will look to get back on winning track Saturday against Auburn in Maroa.
6. Prairie Central 22-5 (4)
Elly Haberkorn, Hawks head to Rantoul on Thursday before Williamsville awaits Saturday at Maroa-Forsyth.
7. Unity 17-7 (6)
Rockets, led by senior standout Elyce Knudsen, host Pontiac on Thursday after close home win against PBL.
8. Mahomet-Seymour 15-9 (10)
Savannah Orgeron and Bulldogs put three-game win streak on line Thursday night against Normal West.
9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 18-7 (9)
Baylee Cosgrove and Panthers will try to beat 19-win Watseka for second time in five days on Thursday.
10. Ridgeview 20-4 (7)
River Rosales and Mustangs are looking to snap three-game losing skid when they visit Fisher on Thursday.