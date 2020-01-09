Listen to this article

Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS unveils a new top program following some early-week results, also adding one fresh team:

RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.) 

1. St. Joseph-Ogden 15-4 (2)

Spartans have taken their last four meetings, the latest versus St. Thomas More on Monday, start tough two-game road trip at Olympia on Thursday, then hit Unity.

2. Prairie Central 17-3 (1)

Hawks slipped to Illini Prairie Conference rival Olympia for second time this season, earlier this week, attempt to recover Thursday when IPC foe Monticello visits.

3. Tri-County 13-5 (3)

Titans overwhelmed Shelbyville in first game of new year, next contest a pair of nonconference opponents with trip to big school Centennial and hosting of Salt Fork.

4. Sullivan 12-4 (4)

Redskins rallied from loss in Knights Holiday Classic finale by besting ALAH, face Neoga on Thursday before rematching Mt. Zion — the Holiday Classic champion.

5. Villa Grove/Heritage 14-3 (5)

Blue Devils have won three in a row, the latest coming Tuesday at Uni High, and they’ll be off the rest of the week before drawing Cerro Gordo/Bement on Monday.

6. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 15-4 (6)

Blue Devils thumped Chrisman to begin 2020 on a positive note, look for more of the same at Westville on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference showdown.

7. Ridgeview 17-1 (7)

Mustangs are unbeaten over their last seven outings, recently topping occasional cooperative partner Lexington, and they’ll visit non-league foe Tri-Point on Thursday.

8. Unity 13-4 (8)

Rockets rolled past Rantoul in Illini Prairie Conference opener on Monday, get a stiff test in league action when visiting Bloomington Central Catholic on Thursday.

9. Oakwood 15-4 (9)

Comets have snared four wins in their last four tries, running VVC record to 5-1 by dumping Armstrong-Potomac. They’ll aim to improve it to 6-1 when Milford visits.

10. Mahomet-Seymour 12-7 (—)

Bulldogs tripped up Champaign Central in overtime, knocked off Effingham to extend win streak to three games and defeated Taylorville on Wednesday for No. 4.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

