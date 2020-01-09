Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS unveils a new top program following some early-week results, also adding one fresh team:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 15-4 (2)
Spartans have taken their last four meetings, the latest versus St. Thomas More on Monday, start tough two-game road trip at Olympia on Thursday, then hit Unity.
2. Prairie Central 17-3 (1)
Hawks slipped to Illini Prairie Conference rival Olympia for second time this season, earlier this week, attempt to recover Thursday when IPC foe Monticello visits.
3. Tri-County 13-5 (3)
Titans overwhelmed Shelbyville in first game of new year, next contest a pair of nonconference opponents with trip to big school Centennial and hosting of Salt Fork.
4. Sullivan 12-4 (4)
Redskins rallied from loss in Knights Holiday Classic finale by besting ALAH, face Neoga on Thursday before rematching Mt. Zion — the Holiday Classic champion.
5. Villa Grove/Heritage 14-3 (5)
Blue Devils have won three in a row, the latest coming Tuesday at Uni High, and they’ll be off the rest of the week before drawing Cerro Gordo/Bement on Monday.
6. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 15-4 (6)
Blue Devils thumped Chrisman to begin 2020 on a positive note, look for more of the same at Westville on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference showdown.
7. Ridgeview 17-1 (7)
Mustangs are unbeaten over their last seven outings, recently topping occasional cooperative partner Lexington, and they’ll visit non-league foe Tri-Point on Thursday.
8. Unity 13-4 (8)
Rockets rolled past Rantoul in Illini Prairie Conference opener on Monday, get a stiff test in league action when visiting Bloomington Central Catholic on Thursday.
9. Oakwood 15-4 (9)
Comets have snared four wins in their last four tries, running VVC record to 5-1 by dumping Armstrong-Potomac. They’ll aim to improve it to 6-1 when Milford visits.
10. Mahomet-Seymour 12-7 (—)
Bulldogs tripped up Champaign Central in overtime, knocked off Effingham to extend win streak to three games and defeated Taylorville on Wednesday for No. 4.