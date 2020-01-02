Listen to this article

Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS sifts through holiday tournament results and makes some changes to his rankings:

RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.) 

1. Prairie Central 16-2 (1)

Hawks placed third in Riverton Christmas Classic, extending their win streak to eight before falling to Pana. Illini Prairie Conference play starts Monday at Olympia.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden 13-4 (3)

Spartans placed fifth at small-school State Farm Holiday Classic, going 3-1 in three days. Illini Prairie action tips off this Saturday at home against Chillicothe IVC.

3. Tri-County 12-5 (4)

Titans placed fifth in Charleston Holiday Tournament, filled with big-school programs. They’ll host Shelbyville on Monday next before visiting Centennial next Thursday.

4. Sullivan 11-4 (5)

Redskins placed second at Arthur’s Knights Holiday Classic, falling to Mt. Zion in title game. Monday’s home game against ALAH is start of three-game homestand.

5. Villa Grove/Heritage 13-3 (8)

Blue Devils snagged third at BSN Classic, defeating both host BHRA and Unity. They’re back in action for only game next week on Tuesday night at Uni High.

6. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14-3 (2)

Blue Devils lost to Villa Grove/Heritage and Benton (Ind.) Central in BSN Classic. Back at it Monday at home against Chrisman in Vermilion Valley Conference play.

7. Ridgeview 16-1 (9)

Mustangs rolled to Monticello Holiday Hoopla championship. They’ll host football cooperative partner Lexington in return to Heart of Illinois play on Monday night.

8. Unity 12-4 (7)

Rockets fell short against BHRA and Villa Grove/Heritage at BSN Classic, begin Illini Prairie Conference action with road trip to Rantoul this upcoming Monday night.

9. Oakwood 14-4 (6)

State Farm Holiday Classic small-school consolation champions return to Vermilion Valley Conference play on Monday night at Armstrong-Potomac.

10. Champaign Central 9-9 (10)

Maroons won final three games at Decatur Eisenhower Holiday Tournament, try to make it four in a row Monday night at nonconference foe Mahomet-Seymour.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

