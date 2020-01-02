Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS sifts through holiday tournament results and makes some changes to his rankings:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. Prairie Central 16-2 (1)
Hawks placed third in Riverton Christmas Classic, extending their win streak to eight before falling to Pana. Illini Prairie Conference play starts Monday at Olympia.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 13-4 (3)
Spartans placed fifth at small-school State Farm Holiday Classic, going 3-1 in three days. Illini Prairie action tips off this Saturday at home against Chillicothe IVC.
3. Tri-County 12-5 (4)
Titans placed fifth in Charleston Holiday Tournament, filled with big-school programs. They’ll host Shelbyville on Monday next before visiting Centennial next Thursday.
4. Sullivan 11-4 (5)
Redskins placed second at Arthur’s Knights Holiday Classic, falling to Mt. Zion in title game. Monday’s home game against ALAH is start of three-game homestand.
5. Villa Grove/Heritage 13-3 (8)
Blue Devils snagged third at BSN Classic, defeating both host BHRA and Unity. They’re back in action for only game next week on Tuesday night at Uni High.
6. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14-3 (2)
Blue Devils lost to Villa Grove/Heritage and Benton (Ind.) Central in BSN Classic. Back at it Monday at home against Chrisman in Vermilion Valley Conference play.
7. Ridgeview 16-1 (9)
Mustangs rolled to Monticello Holiday Hoopla championship. They’ll host football cooperative partner Lexington in return to Heart of Illinois play on Monday night.
8. Unity 12-4 (7)
Rockets fell short against BHRA and Villa Grove/Heritage at BSN Classic, begin Illini Prairie Conference action with road trip to Rantoul this upcoming Monday night.
9. Oakwood 14-4 (6)
State Farm Holiday Classic small-school consolation champions return to Vermilion Valley Conference play on Monday night at Armstrong-Potomac.
10. Champaign Central 9-9 (10)
Maroons won final three games at Decatur Eisenhower Holiday Tournament, try to make it four in a row Monday night at nonconference foe Mahomet-Seymour.