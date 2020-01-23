Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS adjusts very little in his weekly poll as teams race to 20 wins:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. Sullivan 17-4 (1)
Redskins blasted 19-win Altamont on the road last Saturday, seek seventh consecutive win at Central A&M.
2. Tri-County 18-5 (2)
Titans have succeeded eight times in a row, aim for No. 9 versus Cerro Gordo/Bement in the LPC Tourney.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 17-6 (3)
Spartans knocked off Prairie Central and Monticello in IPC games, visit Pontiac on Thursday for another tilt.
4. Prairie Central 19-4 (4)
Hawks have dropped three of their last seven, try to get above .500 in IPC play against Unity on Thursday.
5. Villa Grove/Heritage 17-4 (5)
Blue Devils recovered from loss to Tri-County by opening LPC showcase with win, face ALAH at event next.
6. Unity 16-6 (6)
Rockets earned big IPC victories over St. Joseph-Ogden and Olympia, could get another at Prairie Central.
7. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 20-5 (8)
Blue Devils are going to another Vermilion County Tournament final after trumping Salt Fork on Wednesday.
8. Ridgeview 20-3 (7)
Mustangs lost first two games at McLean County/HOIC Tournament for first losing streak of entire season.
9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16-6 (9)
Panthers are in Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament semifinals, with Iroquois West matchup on deck.
10. Mahomet-Seymour 13-9 (10)
Bulldogs beat Centennial on Tuesday to get back in win column, host Bloomington CC on Thursday night.