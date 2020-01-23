Listen to this article

Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS adjusts very little in his weekly poll as teams race to 20 wins:

RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.) 

1. Sullivan 17-4 (1)

Redskins blasted 19-win Altamont on the road last Saturday, seek seventh consecutive win at Central A&M.

2. Tri-County 18-5 (2)

Titans have succeeded eight times in a row, aim for No. 9 versus Cerro Gordo/Bement in the LPC Tourney.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden 17-6 (3)

Spartans knocked off Prairie Central and Monticello in IPC games, visit Pontiac on Thursday for another tilt.

4. Prairie Central 19-4 (4)

Hawks have dropped three of their last seven, try to get above .500 in IPC play against Unity on Thursday.

5. Villa Grove/Heritage 17-4 (5)

Blue Devils recovered from loss to Tri-County by opening LPC showcase with win, face ALAH at event next.

6. Unity 16-6 (6)

Rockets earned big IPC victories over St. Joseph-Ogden and Olympia, could get another at Prairie Central.

7. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 20-5 (8)

Blue Devils are going to another Vermilion County Tournament final after trumping Salt Fork on Wednesday.

8. Ridgeview 20-3 (7)

Mustangs lost first two games at McLean County/HOIC Tournament for first losing streak of entire season.

9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16-6 (9)

Panthers are in Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament semifinals, with Iroquois West matchup on deck.

10. Mahomet-Seymour 13-9 (10)

Bulldogs beat Centennial on Tuesday to get back in win column, host Bloomington CC on Thursday night.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

