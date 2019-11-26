sjo11
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette St. Joseph-Ogden's Payton Vallee (22) and Watseka's Kennedy Bauer (14) in the Class 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Sectional title game at GCMS High School on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.
Preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his first rankings of the season after the first full slate of games took place last week:

RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.) 

1. St. Joseph-Ogden 4-0 (2)

Spartans outlasted Paxton-Buckley-Loda in overtime to win the Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic last week, get tough nonconference test Tuesday as Paris comes to town.

2. Tri-County 3-0 (3)

Titans showing no ill effects from graduating four key seniors, putting up a win at Tuscola before starting Oakwood McDonald’s Comet Classic with a pair of victories.

3. Champaign Central 3-1 (—)

Maroons were shut down by Paris in the Paris Thanksgiving Tournament finale but blew past Charleston, Terre Haute (Ind.) North and Centennial prior to that loss.

4. Sullivan 4-0 (5)

Redskins continuing to roll after last year’s sectional final berth, put up three wins in Maroa-Forsyth Tip-Off Tournament before bouncing Arcola on Monday night.

5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-0 (7)

Blue Devils were best of the bunch at the Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic in Cissna Park, thumping a solid Watseka team to close out event and BHRA’s November slate.

6. Prairie Central 5-0 (—)

Hawks collected all of their triumphs at their own Turkey Tournament, including a comeback victory over Mahomet-Seymour and a one-point win against Eureka.

7. Mahomet-Seymour 4-1 (—)

Bulldogs rebounded from season-opening loss to Prairie Central by taking next four contests in Hawks’ tournament, take rest of November off before visiting Mt. Zion.

8. Danville 3-1 (—)

Vikings had good run in the Paris Thanksgiving Tournament, losing only to the host and picking up a pair of victories against Indiana opponents — one by two points.

9. Villa Grove/Heritage 3-1 (—)

Blue Devils narrowly slipped to St. Joseph-Ogden but then fended off a good test in Monticello, both at the Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic. VG/H visits Tuscola next.

10. Ridgeview 5-0 (—)

Mustangs opened their campaign by blitzing the Lexington Classic field, posting a perfect 4-0 mark, before knocking off Iroquois West in Monday nonconference game.

News-Gazette

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).