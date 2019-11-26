Preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his first rankings of the season after the first full slate of games took place last week:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 4-0 (2)
Spartans outlasted Paxton-Buckley-Loda in overtime to win the Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic last week, get tough nonconference test Tuesday as Paris comes to town.
2. Tri-County 3-0 (3)
Titans showing no ill effects from graduating four key seniors, putting up a win at Tuscola before starting Oakwood McDonald’s Comet Classic with a pair of victories.
3. Champaign Central 3-1 (—)
Maroons were shut down by Paris in the Paris Thanksgiving Tournament finale but blew past Charleston, Terre Haute (Ind.) North and Centennial prior to that loss.
4. Sullivan 4-0 (5)
Redskins continuing to roll after last year’s sectional final berth, put up three wins in Maroa-Forsyth Tip-Off Tournament before bouncing Arcola on Monday night.
5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-0 (7)
Blue Devils were best of the bunch at the Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic in Cissna Park, thumping a solid Watseka team to close out event and BHRA’s November slate.
6. Prairie Central 5-0 (—)
Hawks collected all of their triumphs at their own Turkey Tournament, including a comeback victory over Mahomet-Seymour and a one-point win against Eureka.
7. Mahomet-Seymour 4-1 (—)
Bulldogs rebounded from season-opening loss to Prairie Central by taking next four contests in Hawks’ tournament, take rest of November off before visiting Mt. Zion.
8. Danville 3-1 (—)
Vikings had good run in the Paris Thanksgiving Tournament, losing only to the host and picking up a pair of victories against Indiana opponents — one by two points.
9. Villa Grove/Heritage 3-1 (—)
Blue Devils narrowly slipped to St. Joseph-Ogden but then fended off a good test in Monticello, both at the Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic. VG/H visits Tuscola next.
10. Ridgeview 5-0 (—)
Mustangs opened their campaign by blitzing the Lexington Classic field, posting a perfect 4-0 mark, before knocking off Iroquois West in Monday nonconference game.