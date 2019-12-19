Preps coordinator Colin Likas crowns a new No. 1 squad after several head-to-head battles among his ranked programs:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. Prairie Central 10-1 (2)
Hawks leap into the top spot on the heels of a three-game win streak, added to with Tuesday’s victory over Tri-Valley. Beecher and Iroquois West await this week.
2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10-1 (1)
Blue Devils slipped versus Oakwood for first loss of the season, will try to recover Thursday against VVC opponent Armstrong-Potomac, Friday versus Seeger (Ind.).
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 10-3 (4)
Spartans earned important triumphs against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Urbana to snap short losing skid, join State Farm Holiday Classic’s small-school pool next week.
4. Tri-County 9-2 (3)
Titans had their Monday tilt with Neoga postponed, get back on the horse Thursday at daunting Paris ahead of entering the rugged Charleston Holiday Tournament.
5. Sullivan 6-2 (5)
Redskins will have been off a week when they suit up against Okaw Valley on Thursday night, then face Pana and Mattoon prior to Knights Holiday Classic at Arthur.
6. Oakwood 11-2 (8)
Comets recorded significant Vermilion Valley Conference win over rival BHRA, extending win streak to four with tough Salt Fork coming in for Thursday showdown.
7. Unity 8-2 (10)
Rockets outlasted Villa Grove/Heritage, led by Elyce Knudsen’s big night, and seek another strong addition to the resume when taking on Charleston on Thursday.
8. Villa Grove/Heritage 9-2 (6)
Blue Devils couldn’t find quite enough offense versus Unity, now have two losses by combined seven points. They get good test in BHRA to start BSN Classic next week.
9. Ridgeview 10-1 (7)
Mustangs fell from ranks of unbeaten when Deer Creek-Mackinaw dealt a decisive blow Monday. Ridgeview’s first chance to rally comes Thursday at Fieldcrest.
10. Champaign Central 6-7 (—)
Maroons bouncing in and out of rankings with up-and-down early-season results amid busy, tough schedule. They visit Big 12 rival Urbana for Saturday matinee.