WASHINGTON — Change was in the air Tuesday night for the Schlarman girls’ basketball team.
OJ Harrison knew it. The first-year coach of the Hilltoppers knows his progarm was far different in its 2019-2020 regular-season debut than it had one year prior.
Losing four players to the college ranks — a McDonald’s All-American among them — will cause such a reality.
“Our returners kind of got shocked,” Harrison said.
Schlarman’s 56-27 loss versus Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin during both teams opening the Galesburg Thanksgiving Shootout in Washington is something the Hilltoppers (0-1) never saw during their back-to-back Class 1A state championship runs.
They, instead, were the ones blowing out their opponents.
But the final tally didn’t equal pure doom and gloom. In fact, Schlarman led 10-8 through one quarter and found itself in an 18-all deadlock at halftime — against the team that placed fourth in state in 3A last season.
“The game actually didn’t start out too bad,” Harrison said. “Their 1-3-1 zone defense that they showed us kind of gave us some trouble.”
The Hilltoppers were outscored 26-6 in the third period and never recovered.
Dayton signee Capria Brown led Schlarman with 18 points.
Brown, a senior, and junior Tannah Ceader (four points), Harrison said, have been thrust into ball-handling roles formerly held by Anaya Peoples and Destiny Dye. Simultaneously, Harrison placed freshman Aja Johnson among his starting five and gave his entire roster time on the floor.
“We’ve got some younger ones, we’re counting on them to play major minutes,” Harrison said. “(SHG was) the more disciplined team.”
Even with the Hilltoppers opening their campaign on the wrong foot, Harrison is glad to have the first building block in place for his new group.
“We wanted to be challenged,” Harrison said. “We’d rather take our bumps and bruises early in the year and be seasoned midyear.”