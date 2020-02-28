KANSAS — Joe Morrisey needed to get creative.
How could he possibly address three athletes bearing the same first name?
“And they’re all spelled different,” the Tri-County girls’ basketball coach said with a laugh. “When I yell (their name), I get three people to look at me.”
Granted, that number is down to two with freshman Kaylin Williams sidelined by injury.
But senior Cailynne Phillips and junior Kaylenn Hunt still play significant roles for the Titans (29-5), who are gearing up for a Class 1A state semifinal game at 11 a.m. on Friday versus Lanark Eastland (32-3) at Normal’s Redbird Arena.
Morrisey and his athletes indeed found a way to separate the trio ahead of Tri-County’s second state semifinals appearance in as many seasons.
“They all have nicknames,” Morrisey said. “Kaylenn Hunt, her nickname is Steve. And then Kaylin Williams, she went by Willy. And then Cailynne Phillips went by C. So we’ve got to remember which one to yell at.”
One other area in which the three are similar lies in experience with the Titans.
None of the three was even on Morrisey’s roster this time last year. Williams was in eighth grade, while neither Phillips nor Hunt had played basketball since junior high.
Their collective addition was a necessity after Morrisey graduated four starters and five total players from the 2018-19 team that finished fourth in 1A.
That he’s managed to receive key contributions from Phillips and Hunt, as well as Williams prior to her suffering a broken collarbone during a Feb. 6 game with Blue Ridge, has been a pleasant surprise.
“Every day they get better,” Morrisey said. “(Phillips and Hunt have) improved in the last three weeks, just not playing for three, four years.”
Phillips is a 5-foot-11 forward who, along with the 5-11 Hunt, led Tri-County volleyball to a 1A regional title earlier this school year.
Morrisey has her working on post moves after each of the Titans’ practices.
“She’s long-armed, space-eater,” Morrisey said. “She’ll get you four to six points and five, six rebounds.”
Phillips also spends time residing in the middle of Morrisey’s 1-3-1 zone defense, a spot previously held by 2019 News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection Harley Barry. Senior Lillie Cox and sophomore Bella Dudley also operate out of the role at different points.
But Phillips didn’t start the season there. Instead it was the 5-7 Williams in that position.
“She was kind of a duck out of water there to start with,” Morrisey said of Williams. “She got better and better, and by the time before she got hurt, she was doing a great job in the middle of that zone.”
Hunt was a three-time 1A girls’ track and field state medalist as a sophomore in the long jump (fifth place), triple jump (sixth) and high jump (seventh). Morrisey said Hunt is verbally committed to play volleyball at Bradley in college.
The athleticism Hunt displays in both track and field and volleyball has translated to the basketball court.
“She can grab the rim with two hands if she wants to,” Morrisey said. “Plays a wing on our 1-3-1 zone. ... Offensively, she can jump out of the gym.
“You can’t teach athletic or the ability to jump, so she gets better any time she’s on the floor.”
These Tri-County newcomers have made the losses of Barry, Kiersten Price-Wilson, Maiya Eskew, Grace Burnside and Meredith Smith not nearly as devastating.
Working around the likes of Cox, Dudley and leading scorer Tayler Barry, they’ve got the Titans two victories away from a state championship.
“We’re a completely different animal than what we had last year,” Morrisey said.