It’s crazy to think we’re less than one month away from the start of the IHSA girls’ basketball postseason.
Regional tournaments in Class 1A and 2A are slated to run Feb. 10 through Feb. 14, with 3A and 4A a week later. This means there’s very little time left for programs to record signature victories.
Indeed, playoff seeds are due out Jan. 30 for small-school clubs, followed by brackets a day later. Big schools will go through the same process the following week.
On the boys’ side, there’s a little more time for squads to get healthy — both in the win-loss column and regarding any injuries. Small-school boys’ seeds and brackets will be released Feb. 13-14, with big-school seeds and brackets to follow Feb. 20-21.
With all of this in mind, I’m going to offer up some local games still remaining on regular-season schedules that are worth tuning in for (AKA showing up to watch, unless there’s radio coverage).
Boys: All remaining all-area Big 12 Conference matchups.
That means Urbana at Centennial on Friday, Centennial at Danville on Jan. 31, Danville at Urbana on Feb. 1, Champaign Central at Urbana on Feb. 7, Danville at Champaign Central on Feb. 14 and Champaign Central at Centennial on Feb. 18. All but Danville-Urbana (2:30 p.m.) will take place at 7:30 p.m.
Simple reason I’m listing all of these games: As long as Danville is healthy, they’re all toss-ups. These teams play one another competitively no matter what, and they’re all evenly matched this season (if the Vikings aren’t missing both Tevin Smith and Nathanael Hoskins). Should be some good, exciting basketball.
Boys: Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
These programs squared off for the Monticello Holiday Hoopla title in late December, with the Warriors (unbeaten as of this writing) outlasting the feisty Panthers 45-39.
Each side seems to have only gotten stronger since their last battle, and producing a victory would be big for each group’s postseason resume.
Girls and boys: Vermilion County Tournament finals, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Starting with the girls, the on-paper favorite for a championship matchup is Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin versus Oakwood. It’s happened each of the last three seasons, after all.
The boys’ field seems a bit more open, though BHRA (another unbeaten as of this writing) appears to have the upper hand over the likes of Oakwood, Salt Fork and others at Danville’s David S. Palmer Arena.
Girls: Sullivan at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
This is each unit’s regular-season finale, and it’ll be a great final test prior to the playoffs. Its potential impact on the Central Illinois Conference race remains to be seen as of this writing.