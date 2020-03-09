Both Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen are reputable voices when it comes to Illinois high school basketball.
So what did the Chicago Sun-Times’ high school sports editor and the City/Suburban Hoops Report editor/publisher have to say about the IHSA’s proposed changes to the state basketball schedule?
O’Brien, in part: “It’s a bad idea.”
Henricksen, in part: “I just think it is stupid. I hate it.”
So not exactly a ringing endorsement. Maybe it’s a good thing this is tentative.
The IHSA released this proposed scheduling change during last week’s Class 1A and 2A girls’ basketball state action.
It’d go into effect beginning with the 2021 state series, which will be held in either Champaign or Peoria. A decision will be made next month on which location hosts the next three-year slate of boys’ state action.
So what’s got some of the state’s most respected high school hoops minds upset about this schedule? Let’s first take a look at the proposed layout.
On Thursday:
— First Class 1A semifinal, 10 a.m., followed by second semifinal starting 20 minutes after the first ends.
— First Class 2A semifinal, 2:30 p.m., followed by second semifinal starting 20 minutes after the first ends.
— Class 1A third-place game, 7 p.m.
— Class 2A third-place game, 20 minutes after 1A third-place game ends.
This schedule repeats itself Friday for Class 3A and 4A games.
On Saturday:
— Class 1A state final, 11 a.m.
— Class 2A state final, 20 minutes after 1A final ends.
— Class 3A state final, 5:30 p.m.
— Class 4A state final, 20 minutes after 3A final ends.
The frustration for O’Brien, Henricksen and some others who have commented stems mainly from the placement of third-place games in this schedule — in addition to 1A and 2A semifinals and championships being separated by an extra day.
But back to the initial point.
Third-place games are viewed as consolation for a reason: They’re not affecting who wins a state championship. I’ve actually had coaches and readers ask me if the third-place games are still played.
Henricksen’s initial suggestion for a solution is having third-place games on Friday and Saturday morning, for 1A/2A and 3A/4A, respectively.
Will the IHSA heed that advice? As with a state tournament host, we’ll know soon enough.