Alexa Franklin capped a very strong senior season with Arthur Christian School girls’ basketball by, over the past couple weeks, being named an NACA National Player of the Year and the Illinois Christian Schools Player of the Year.
This is the second consecutive season in which Franklin has won the national award for Division V-VII, representing the National Association of Christian Athletes’ smallest schools.
“I didn’t expect it at all just because I thought they might pick someone from the team that either won nationals or got second,” Franklin said, “so I was surprised.”
The Conquering Riders placed third in their national tournament and finished with 27 victories overall.
Franklin’s final career hoops statistics include 2,092 points and 154 three-pointers, both ACS records. She also posted school-best marks for most points in a season (883) and most points in a single game (43).
Ultimately, her efforts in the national tournament allowed her to repeat as a National Player of the Year, after she shared the honor with now-graduated older sister Amanda the season prior.
“It really humbled me, in a way, to know that coaches thought that way of me,” Alexa Franklin said. “I didn’t think anyone would really know about me. To be chosen for that award is really special.”
It’s hard to ignore Franklin on the court when the 5-foot-9 senior is averaging an ACS basketball all-time best 23.2 points per game. That included potting 20 or more points in each of her last 10 outings, averaging 26.5 points per contest in the process.
All of this occurred while Franklin played point guard, despite also being the Conquering Riders’ tallest athlete.
“It was hard for me personally to push myself working on my own,” Franklin said. “I always work on basketball with Amanda. That was a new challenge. I just tried to keep motivating my team.”
Alexa and Amanda are attempting to find a college landing spot at which they both can suit up on the hardwood.
The younger Franklin could add one extra plaudit to her haul before that plays out, as an announcement of the National Christian School Athletic Association’s Player of the Year is slated for May. Franklin won that award in 2019 as well.
“Starting the season out, I don’t really think about those things because first we have to see if we make it to nationals,” Franklin said. “We had our moments where we struggled on the court, but I’m thankful for how we came together as a team.”