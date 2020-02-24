Keeping it simple this week — local small-school girls’ basketball capsules for your reading pleasure.
Class 1A Pontiac Super-Sectional
MONDAY’S GAME
Salt Fork (22-12) vs. Aurora Christian (29-4), 7 p.m.
How Storm got here — (4) Salt Fork defeated (5) Fisher 48-38 in regional semifinals; defeated (1) Ridgeview 36-34 in regional final; defeated (2) Warrensburg-Latham 39-32 in sectional semifinals; defeated (1) St. Teresa 38-33 in sectional final.
How Eagles got here — (1) Aurora Christian defeated (7) Elgin Harvest Christian 86-35 in regional semifinals; defeated (4) Indian Creek 74-31 in regional final; defeated (5) St. Bede 52-19 in sectional semifinals; defeated (1) Gardner-South Wilmington 62-29 in sectional final.
Postseason history — Salt Fork has never been to a super-sectional; Aurora Christian has never been to a super-sectional.
Salt Fork’s players to watch — Kayleigh Davis (Sr.); Mackenzie Russell (Jr.); Carsyn Todd (Jr.).
Outlook — The Storm has relied on stingy defense to make this deep playoff run, and that certainly will be required in this matchup with the Eagles’ potent offense. Salt Fork may need to find a new “best” level for this Elite Eight game.
Class 1A South Central Super-Sectional
MONDAY’S GAME
Tri-County (28-5) vs. Okawville (18-14), 7 p.m.
How Titans got here — (1) Tri-County defeated (8) Martinsville 80-37 in regional semifinals; defeated (4) Neoga 65-42 in regional final; defeated (2) Brownstown/St. Elmo 52-51 in sectional semifinals; defeated (1) Altamont 52-43 in sectional final.
How Rockets got here — (3) Okawville defeated (6) Gibault Catholic 42-20 in regional semifinals; defeated (2) Woodlawn 44-34 in regional final; defeated (1) Gallatin County 46-28 in sectional semifinals; defeated (2) Goreville 38-29 in sectional final.
Postseason history — Tri-County’s last super-sectional appearance was in 2019, when the Titans defeated Marissa/Coulterville 55-28 and later finished fourth at state; Okawville’s last super-sectional appearance was in 2006, when the Rockets defeated East Richland 47-45 and later finished second at state.
Tri-County’s players to watch — Tayler Barry (Jr.); Bella Dudley (Soph.); Melia Eskew (Jr.).
Outlook — The Titans are familiar with this stage, even if most of their current starters weren’t in that position last year. Tri-County is a favorite to advance, especially with Barry playing so well.