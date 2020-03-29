Tayler Barry
Jr., Tri-County
Why she made the team: Barry was the leading scorer for Class 1A’s third-place outfit, with the Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state first-teamer averaging 18.6 points to go with 2.6 rebounds, two assists and 4.3 steals on the campaign.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Bruno Mars. ... Before I compete, I eat Goldfish. ... In my dream career, I would play basketball at Lake Land College and go to school to be an occupational therapist. ... My favorite subject to study in school is science, even though I am not very good at it. ... My favorite athlete is Giannis Antetokounmpo. ... My favorite TV show is “One Tree Hill.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Nathan Scott, Peyton Sawyer and Dan Scott from “One Tree Hill.”
Three items on my bucket list: Go to New York City with my best friend, go to Bora Bora and go to Africa to teach and help people.
Capria Brown
Sr., Schlarman
Why she made the team: The Dayton signee and four-time All-Area first-teamer received the most Associated Press Class 2A all-state votes, also earning Illinois Basketball Coaches Association first-team status while guiding the Hilltoppers to a regional semifinal behind averages of 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. She also finished just shy of 2,000 career points.
A few of my favorites: Before I compete, I eat chocolate granola bars. ... In my dream career, I would do social work. ... My favorite subject to study in school is science. ... My favorite athlete is LeBron James. ... My favorite TV shows are Lifetime shows. ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Barack Obama.
Mackenzie Bruns
Sr., Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Why she made the team: Bruns put together a breakout season for a Class 2A regional semifinalist, averaging 19.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.6 steals while setting the program’s single-season free-throw percentage record by hitting three-fourths of her attempts.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Halsey. ... Before I compete, I eat any kind of pasta. ... In my dream career, I would be a psychiatrist and open my own practice. ... My favorite subject to study in school is English. ... My favorite athlete is Alex Morgan. ... My favorite TV show is “Grey’s Anatomy.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Tobin Heath, Lisa Leslie and Sue Bird.
Three items on my bucket list: Backpack through Europe, learn how to surf and go skydiving.
Elly Haberkorn
Sr., Prairie Central
Why she made the team: Haberkorn was the head of a multi-faceted Hawks attack that won a Class 2A regional championship, averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, three assists, 2.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per outing for a 28-win club.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Post Malone. ... Before I compete, I eat a DQ chicken strip basket. ... In my dream career, I would work with animals. ... My favorite subject to study in school is English. ... My favorite athlete is Ezekiel Elliott. ... My favorite TV show is “All American.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Billie Eilish, Lil Uzi Vert and Justin Bieber.
Three items on my bucket list: See the Northern Lights, go to Alaska and go to Hawaii.
Aliya Holloman
Sr., Villa Grove/Heritage
Why she made the team: Forming a potent one-two punch with junior teammate Kyleigh Block, Holloman was a threat inside and out for a Class 2A regional finalist by averaging 20 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals while finishing her career with more than 1,800 points.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Kane Brown. He’s such an inspiring artist. ... Before I compete, I eat some type of pasta followed by a cold glass of milk. ... In my dream career, I would love to save premature or sick babies. ... My favorite subject to study in school is CNA classes at Parkland College. ... My favorite athlete is Michael Jordan. He is a great athlete and all-around person. ... My favorite TV show is either “Supernatural” or “The Walking Dead.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Donald Trump, Michael Jackson and Reba McEntire.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydiving, taking a walk down the Hollywood Walk of Fame and swimming with dolphins.
Erin Houpt
Jr., Danville
Why she made the team: Houpt blew past both genders’ all-time Danville basketball scoring records to sit at 1,822 points through three seasons and reset the Vikings’ single-season scoring mark (802). The Associated Press Class 3A all-state second-teamer averaged 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.3 steals for a 3A regional finalist.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Khalid. ... Before I compete, I eat everything. ... In my dream career, I would play in the WNBA. ... My favorite subject to study in school is AP U.S. history. ... My favorite athlete is Sue Bird. ... My favorite TV show is “All American.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Kobe Bryant, Michelle Obama and Khalid.
Three items on my bucket list: Go to Los Angeles, play in the NCAA tournament and go to state next year.
Elyce Knudsen
Sr., Unity
Why she made the team: Our Player of the Year reached heights never before seen at Unity, breaking an all-time scoring record set by former NBA player Brian Cardinal and finishing with 1,956 points. The Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A all-state first-teamer averaged 24.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per game for the first Rocket girls’ regional-champion team in 11 years.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Roddy Ricch. ... Before I compete, I eat an Uncrustable, always. ... In my dream career, I would be an accountant or financial advisor. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math with Mr. Reed. ... My favorite athlete is Jonas Dees. ... My favorite TV show is “Friends.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Coach Davis, Hannah Fridgen and Paige Bueckers.
Three items on my bucket list: Go to Yankee Stadium with my grandpa, go to California and learn how to surf.
Emily Meidel
Sr., Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Why she made the team: Meidel concluded her prep tenure with 2,399 points and led the Blue Devils to a Class 2A regional final by averaging 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.1 steals per bout for the future Lincoln Land athlete.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Lauren Daigle. ... Before I compete, I eat Jimmy John’s. ... In my dream career, I would teach and coach. ... My favorite subject to study in school is algebra. ... My favorite athlete is Jacqueline Quade. ... My favorite TV show is “Criminal Minds.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Jacqueline Quade, Jess Conte and Jesus.
Three items on my bucket list: Parasailing, visit Australia and go to the Maldives.
Chanice Willis
Sr., Champaign Central
Why she made the team: Willis again cracked the talent-filled All-Big 12 Conference first team by improving in all major statistical categories for a Class 3A regional semifinalist, averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists at the point guard position.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see The Weeknd. ... Before I compete, I eat Jimmy John’s. ... In my dream career, I would be a physical therapist if not in basketball. ... My favorite subject to study in school is science. ... My favorite athletes are Derrick Rose and Sha’Carri Richardson. ... My favorite TV shows are “The Wayan Bros.” and “The Boondocks” (RIP John Witherspoon). ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Kobe Bryant, Nina Simone and Tyler Herro.
Three items on my bucket list: Swim with dolphins, try Beef Wellington and travel across the country/to other countries.
Katelyn Young
Sr., Oakwood
Why she made the team: Another four-time first-team selection, the Murray State signee and Class 2A all-state pick by the Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association averaged 19.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.9 steals and two blocks for a 2A regional semifinalist.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Russ. ... Before I compete, I eat an P3 with chicken, cheese and almonds. ... In my dream career, I would be a physical therapist. ... My favorite subjects to study in school are anatomy and physiology. ... My favorite athlete is A’ja Wilson. ... My favorite TV show is “Friends.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Adam Sandler, Ellen DeGeneres and Kobe Bryant.
Three items on my bucket list: Go to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” go to every single state in the U.S. and have a high school graduation.