In girls' basketball
Cissna Park’s Tip-Off Classic
Paris Thanksgiving Tournament
Paris 66, Champaign Central 36. The Maroons suffered their first loss of the season in the championship game, falling behind 41-20 at halftime. Chanice Willis scored a game-high 22 points for Central (3-1).
Danville 54, Terre Haute (Ind.) North 52. In a close third-place game, the Vikings held on to post the win. Erin Houpt delivered 21 points to lead Danville (3-1), while Nau’tika Conaway added 14 points.
Prairie Central Turkey Tournament
Mahomet-Seymour 44, Eureka 41. Mahomet-Seymour rallied from a 21-16 halftime deficit to cap its tournament stay in Fairbury with its fourth straight win. Cayla Koerner stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (4-1), while Nichole Taylor (eight points, 10 rebounds) also chipped in.
Mahomet-Seymour 59, East Peoria 32. Taylor finished with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds in carrying the Bulldogs to their first win on Saturday. Sammie Beyer (10 points), Makayla Rosenbery (eight points) and Ashley Wheeler (eight points) all helped M-S take a 38-18 lead into halftime.
Cissna Park’s Timberwolf Tip-Off
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 45, Watseka 22. Emily Meidel poured in 21 points as stingy defense by Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin lifted the Blue Devils to a win in the championship game of the eight-team tournament. Sierra Bryant also factored into the mix for BHRA (5-0) with eight points. Kinzie Parsons, Allie Hoy and Kennedy McTaggart all tallied four points apiece for Watseka (4-1).
Milford 48, Armstrong-Potomac 36. Kaylee Warren drilled four three-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Bearcats (2-2), who snagged the fifth-place game with the Trojans (1-3). Kyla Bullington’s 11 points and Carlyn Crozier’s nine points led A-P.
Momence 47, Cissna Park 46. The Timberwolves (0-4) entered the fourth quarter in a 26-all tie and came up just short in the seventh-place game. Mikayla Knake scored nine of her team-best 15 points in the final period, while Bonnie Russell added 11 points for Cissna Park.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 48, Tri-Point 32. Meidel accounted for more than half of her team’s offense with 29 points in the semifinal win by BHRA.
Watseka 30, Herscher 26. Natalie Schroeder hit 5 of 8 free throw attempts en route to a team-high 13 points as the Warriors booked a berth in the championship game with this semifinal win.
Oakwood’s Comet Classic
Hoopeston Area 49, Judah Christian 21. Ali Watson piled up 24 points to help the Cornjerkers stall the Tribe. Emma Glotzbach and Lexie Breymeyer both put forth seven points for Hoopeston Area in what doubled as the tournament opener in Fithian and the season opener for Hoopeston Area. Sa’kinah Williams led Judah (0-3) with 12 points.
Uni High 52, Rantoul 39. The Illineks trailed 23-21 at halftime, but ran away from the Eagles down the stretch to remain perfect on the year. Dina Hashash boasted 23 points for Uni High (4-0) to go with Lara Marinov’s 17 points and eight steals and Ella Greer’s eight points and 12 rebounds. Rantoul was paced by Tanaya Young’s 14 points and MyeJoi Williams scoring 10 points.
Tri-County 60, Hoopeston Area 46. Bella Dudley drained 21 points for the Titans, who began their tournament stay by topping the Cornjerkers (1-1). Kaylenn Hunt added 14 points for Tri-County, while Breymeyer led Hoopeston Area with 13 points.
Blue Ridge 38, Rantoul 36. Jaclyn Pearl took over for the Knights during the fourth quarter, netting seven of her team-leading 13 points to snap a tie entering the period. Young chalked up 13 points for the Eagles (0-4).
Tri-County 67, Westville 20. Dudley delivered 19 of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter, staking Tri-County (3-0) out to a 33-11 lead after eight mintues. Mackynzee Woodard led the Tigers (0-2) with six points.
Oakwood 49, Blue Ridge 15. Oakwood started its first game at its own tournament with a flourish, relying on a game-high 22 points from recent Murray State signee Katelyn Young. Aubrey Wells sank two three-pointers and finished with 10 points for the Comets (2-1), who enjoyed a 33-8 halftime lead. Pearl finished with six points to lead the Knights (2-2) in scoring.