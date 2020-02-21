Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Salt Fork's players celebrate with the plaque in a Class 1A sectional title game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Salt Fork's players celebrate with the plaque in a Class 1A sectional title game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
CHAMPAIGN — Brian Russell stayed active on the bench during Thursday night’s Class 1A sectional championship game at St. Thomas More.
The Salt Fork girls’ basketball coach yelled out frequent reminders to his team.
Play calls.
Words of encouragement.
And some pretty clear directives when effort needed prodding.
Salt Fork erased its halftime deficit to Decatur St. Teresa on a Kayleigh Davis three-pointer with 3 minutes, 49 seconds to play in the third quarter. The Bulldogs responded, scooping up loose balls and hauling in rebound after rebound to build their lead back to as many as seven points.
Russell clamored for his team to do the same. They listened.
It was Salt Fork that made the hustle plays in the pivotal fourth quarter, rallying for a 38-33 victory and a spot in Monday’s 7 p.m. Pontiac Super-Sectional against Aurora Christian.
“Loose balls — 50/50 balls — are so important,” Russell said. “Going just five (players), they’ve got to find that extra little oomph. They did it the fourth quarter. ... They did a fantastic job executing the game plan. Unbelievable. So proud of them.”
Alexis Hettmansberger hauled in a pair of what turned out to be game-changing offensive rebounds on a single possession near the midway mark of the fourth quarter for Salt Fork (22-12). Her second putback attempt got her to the free-throw line, where she sank her first free throw to tie Thursday’s game at 30-30.
The next trip down, Mackenzie Russell dished to an open Hettmansberger for an easy layup. Then Davis did the same the next possession, with Hettmansberger hitting again to push the Storm’s lead to four on St. Teresa (24-8).
“The thought of winning this game was enough to push myself to go get the ball,” said Hettmansberger, who finished with five points and nine rebounds. “It felt pretty special. I usually don’t score the most, so I looked for my shot at the end and just took it.”
Davis and Mackenzie Russell tracked down some loose balls of their own in the fourth quarter. Davis crashed the boards, too, hauling in four of her six rebounds in the final 8 minutes. Salt Fork finished the final quarter with an 8-3 rebounding advantage and topped St. Teresa 31-26 in that category for the game.
“Us getting those loose balls really changes the flow of the game,” Mackenzie Russell said. “Quick plays like that, you have to get the ball. You have to be aggressive.”
The shift in hustle plays made all the difference. St. Teresa’s lead slipped away when the Storm turned those into valuable points.
“You can’t give teams extra possessions,” St. Teresa coach Andrea Dorsey said. “It gives them momentum. It gives them hope. ... They’re here for a reason, too. It’s going to give them confidence and give them the fuel to go on a run.”
A pair of free throws apiece from Davis and Mackenzie Russell in the final 90 seconds helped close out the win. Davis finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Russell had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Carsyn Todd, who advanced to state in the Three-Point Showdown, hit three in the game for her nine points.
Mackenzie Russell had the ball in her hands through most of Thursday’s game, and she dribbled out the victory, keeping her composure against serious ball pressure.
“They executed the game plan there at the end and knocked down free throws,” Brian Russell said. “Big free throws to separate. Once we got separation, it was just a matter of letting the time run out.”