TOLONO — In the opening scene of the 1996 film “Space Jam,” a boy cast as a young Michael Jordan repeatedly shoots a basketball in the dark of night, a single light shining down on his family’s backyard hoop.
He just doesn’t want to stop, telling his dad as much when the man comes to see why his son is still awake at such a late hour.
Listening to Unity senior Elyce Knudsen describe her own basketball experiences growing up, she may have accidentally — or purposefully — mimicked this movie moment.
She’d suit up for local youth games, coached by dad Jeff, then immediately want a basketball in her hands as soon as the car ride home was complete.
“The neighbors were always yelling at me, ‘Elyce, you’re out there again,’” she recalled. “And I was out there doing moves in my head, thinking (about) big-time games when I’m like 10. Just trying to think of these scenarios in which I’m the one leading.”
It was good preparation for the 2020 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ basketball Player of the Year, who came up huge time after time in guiding the Rockets to their first regional championship since 2009.
Knudsen blew past the Unity basketball all-time scoring record in the process, a mark previously held by former NBA player Brian Cardinal at 1,812 points. She pushed all the way to 1,956 points, averaging just shy of 25 per game. Knudsen rose from not even being mentioned in Associated Press all-state voting and cracking the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state third team as a junior to making each outlet’s Class 2A first team this year.
And Knudsen balanced her stat line with 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per game, taking the floor at multiple positions for a program boasting only three seniors among its 12-athlete roster.
“Her drive had picked up. ... Her leadership was off the charts,” second-year Unity coach Dave Ellars said. “She was always our leader to step up, and her work ethic — even as a junior — her work ethic was top-notch. There wasn’t anybody that worked any harder than her.”
★ ★ ★
Knudsen didn’t emerge from the most basketball-centric family. She counts cousins Matt and Craig Franks — two Rocket alumni — as her only familial ties with deep roots in the sport.
Yet Knudsen grew to love the game anyway. And she sought the best opposition she could find, despite the now 5-foot-7 Knudsen describing herself as “tiny” up until her last couple high school seasons.
“J.T. Wheeler was actually my neighbor,” said Knudsen, referencing a 2018 Unity graduate who ended his prep career with 1,454 points, “so we had this one time we played this full week of games, first one to 100. It was competitive. ... He won by two, 100 to 98.
“And then I had a guy friend — which, all my friends were guys — and I’d be like, ‘Come over, let’s play 1-on-1.’ I just wanted competition.”
She got it, and it helped Knudsen feel more confident playing against other girls. It also, as she reached the back half of her time at Unity, made Knudsen less worried to seek contact in the paint.
The epitome of that mindset arrived in Knudsen’s last two games as a Rocket. She spent the final few minutes of a regional final versus Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and the entirety of a sectional semifinal game against Teutopolis hampered by a bum ankle, yet still generated 31 and 17 points, respectively, in those playoff games.
“It was amazing what she would do. She always wanted the ball,” Ellars said. “All these teams ran at her, box-and-one or triangle-and-two (defense), and she never got discouraged the whole year.”
Ellars actually saw Knudsen play at Unity before Ellars took over as its girls’ basketball coach prior to the 2018-19 campaign. He was coaching at Parkland College, attending this particular Unity game to scout a different player.
But Ellars still took note of Knudsen’s “unlimited potential.”
“When I’m out there on the court, I don’t feel any pressure,” Knudsen said. “I want the ball in my hands when there’s six seconds left before halftime, before the end of the game, even to the end of a quarter. And I think my teammates knew that the ball needed to be in my hands with that amount of time left.”
★ ★ ★
Knudsen also acquired valuable experience through travel ball with the likes of Anaya Peoples, Capria Brown, Katelyn Young, Bailey Dowling and Hannah Dukeman. All five currently are at or will be at the Division I level in either basketball or softball.
Even if she still was undersized, Knudsen recognized just how important this time of her life could be down the road.
“I was just competing at such a high level at a young age,” Knudsen said, “and a lot of people don’t get that opportunity.”
There still was a significant adjustment to be made.
Knudsen’s freshman and sophomore seasons with the Rockets were plenty solid. Offensively, she relied quite a bit on the three-point shot.
It’s an attempt she finds fruitful to this day. Knudsen knocked down multiple triples in the aforementioned regional title matchup with BHRA, including one late in the second quarter that generated a “no way” from someone underneath the net as Knudsen pulled up well beyond the arc.
“I’m usually comfortable around the (volleyball) spike line,” Knudsen said. “If they’re guarding me behind the arc and I’m feeling good — just a little heat check — then, yeah, I’ll usually pull up.”
Knudsen couldn’t rely solely on that shot as she became a bigger focus for opposing defenses.
“My dad was like, ‘Elyce, in order to score and produce, you’re going to have to get in, get contact,’” Knudsen said. “I was just scared of contact because, again, I was still kind of tiny. But I think it was just mental confidence. I was just like, ‘I can take this over. I can get in the lane. I can get and-ones and produce in the paint.’”
And she could persevere through double- and triple-teams to scorch some of the best foes the area had to offer.
Knudsen’s season and career high in points came in a 56-52 win at Villa Grove/Heritage on Dec. 17. Knudsen bucketed 39 points despite being face-guarded by N-G All-Area first-teamer Aliya Holloman and, later, second-teamer Kyleigh Block.
“(Block) was just talking to me, ‘I can’t keep up with you,’” Knudsen remembered. “It’s definitely humbling. But it’s fun. ... For them to say that, it’s like respect.”
Knudsen felt that was her standout performance of 2019-2020. Ellars contends it’s either that or what Knudsen achieved in a 72-56 loss to Prairie Central on Jan. 23.
“She had 38 points, and I took her out of the game with maybe 25, 30 seconds left,” Ellars said. “After the game, she got a standing ovation by the opposing team’s parents and crowd. I think that was just a show of how people appreciated how she plays — her effort, her attitude.”
★ ★ ★
The big question still on Knudsen’s docket is what she does with her athletic future.
With her senior hoops season in its infancy, Knudsen told The News-Gazette she wasn’t quite sure whether basketball or softball — or maybe both — would occupy her college destiny. Knudsen is a reigning N-G All-Area softball first-team pick, after all.
But Knudsen’s largely dominant final run through prep basketball paired with her last high school softball season being put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic has her feeling “basketball-minded.”
“I told my softball coach, Coach (Aimee) Davis, I said, ‘Until we get softball started, I don’t know if I’ll be able to be a dual-sport athlete at the collegiate level,’” Knudsen said. “I can’t predict right now what’s going to happen.”
Women’s basketball coaches from Parkland, Millikin, Illinois Central and Lincoln Land all have reached out, according to Knudsen, as have a couple Division II bosses and one D-I leader.
Ellars said he’s fielded a few calls since Knudsen’s regional championship performance, as well as since her naming to the AP and IBCA 2A all-state first teams.
“Her leadership and her competitiveness (would be great for a college team),” Ellars said. “She could be a scorer. ... Whatever is needed to be done, she would do that.”
At the end of her junior softball season, Knudsen wouldn’t have offered the same response she does now when asked about her college path.
“Last season and softball, with how far we made it (to a sectional final) and just my accolades in that sport, I was like, ‘Softball, I can do both,’” Knudsen said. “And then this year definitely changed my perspective, because I didn’t really think I could play (basketball) at a high level because I just wasn’t producing as much at a high school level.”
She did that in spades as a senior, creating both cherished memories at Unity and opened doors for chances to keep playing basketball past high school.
“Unity has been part of my life since kindergarten,” Knudsen said, “so to leave this legacy for the community ... it means a lot.”
Honor Roll: Past News-Gazette All-Area girls’ basketball Players of the Year
YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL
2020 Elyce Knudsen Unity
2019 Anaya Peoples Schlarman
2018 Anaya Peoples Schlarman
2017 Anaya Peoples Schlarman
2016 Tori McCoy St. Thomas More
2015 Lexi Wallen St. Thomas More
2014 Tori McCoy St. Thomas More
2013 Randa Harshbarger St. Thomas More
2012 Jamie Blue Uni High
2011 Lauren Bogle Shiloh
2010 Amy Martin Oakwood
2009 Hannah Ohl Bismarck-Henning
2008 Mandy Kirby Urbana
2007 Ashley Runck St. Joseph-Ogden
2006 Allie Lindemann Champaign Central
2005 Kendra Donley Mahomet-Seymour
2004 Candi McGee Heritage
2003 Anne Parrett Centennial
2002 LaToya Bond Urbana
2001 Beth Burke Salt Fork
2000 April Seggebruch CPCI
1999 Kandy Lindsey Bismarck-Henning
1998 Yolanda Smith Rantoul
1997 Missy Barrett Shiloh
1996 Missy Barrett Shiloh
1995 Allyson Glazebrook Sullivan
1994 Allyson Glazebrook Sullivan
1993 Karen Bloch Argenta-Oreana
1992 Traci Butler Chrisman
1991 Becky Clayton Sullivan
1990 Courtney Porter Shiloh
1989 Courtney Porter Shiloh
1988 Karrie Redeker Crescent-Iroquois