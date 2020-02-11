ST. JOSEPH — Tuscola girls’ basketball connected on just one field goal in the fourth quarter of Monday’s Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional quarterfinal versus Clinton.
And the bid that did wind up falling didn’t elicit the strongest endorsement from Warriors coach Tim Kohlbecker.
“It was one of those where the coach is going, ‘Oh, no. Oh, no. Oh, nice shot,’” Kohlbecker said with a laugh.
Senior Abbey Jacob drilled a pull-up jumper with 53.6 seconds to play in regulation, pushing seventh-seeded Tuscola past its ninth-seeded Central Illinois Conference rival 33-31.
The win occurred 11 days after the Warriors (17-9) outlasted the Maroons (17-15) in overtime at the CIC Tournament.
“We struggled in the fourth quarter (Monday). It became a slugfest,” Kohlbecker said. “I was really proud of our girls.”
Jacob’s bucket, part of her team-best 12 points on the night, put Tuscola ahead 32-31. A Brynn Tabeling free throw a short time later accounted for the final tally, and Tabeling finished with 11 points.
Kohlbecker tasked Sophie Kremitzki with shutting down Clinton’s leading scorer, Mallory Cyrulik, and the outcome was a scoreless evening for Cyrulik.
Kaitlyn Rauch did plenty to frustrate the Warriors with 17 points, but that wasn’t enough.
“(Rauch is) so fast off the dribble, we struggled to contain her,” Kohlbecker said. “But we did stop (Cyrulik). We had to rig up a special defense to keep her in check.”
Hope Dietrich added nine rebounds for the Warriors, who match up with second-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden (19-10) in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal.
“We played them early in the year and lost in overtime, but we’re playing them in regionals at their place, and they got to rest,” Kohlbecker said. “I really look forward to the matchup with them.”
Schlarman 67, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 9
The sixth-seeded Hilltoppers (17-6) led the 12th-seeded Buffaloes (0-24) by a 17-2 margin through eight minutes and never looked back in this quarterfinal result.
Schlarman’s first foray into Class 2A postseason basketball took in 30 points from Capria Brown, who hit five times from beyond the arc. The Hilltoppers also landed 18 points from McKaylee Allen and 11 points from Tannah Ceader and will take on third-seeded Villa Grove/Heritage (24-5) in Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal.
G-RF’s Cheyanne Hasselbring and Ashlee LaGrand finished with three points apiece.
Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Regional
Monticello 61, Maroa-Forsyth 60
After watching a five-point lead through three quarters evaporate over regulation’s last eight minutes, the eighth-seeded Sages hung on for an overtime victory in a quarterfinal with the 10 seed.
Lizzie Stiverson sank a free throw with no time remaining in the extra period to account for the final margin, and she compiled a game-leading 22 points for Monticello (12-17).
Cloe Clark’s 13 points and Hannah Swanson’s 10 points also were key for the Sages, who will meet top-seeded Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (26-5) in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal.
Oakwood 53, Westville 25
Katelyn Young outscored her opponent with 29 points, guiding the fifth-seeded Comets (23-7) to a quarterfinal success against the Tigers (7-23).
Young sank 13 two-point field goals as part of her performance and was backed by Ashlynn Pinnick’s 12 points and Karsen Rupp’s eight points. Oakwood moves on to a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday semifinal with fourth-seeded Unity (20-9).
Westville received seven points from Hunter Lange and six points from Emma Myers.
Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional
Hoopeston Area 41, Bishop McNamara 35
The sixth-seeded Cornjerkers (13-16) did enough offensively to keep down the upset-minded 11 seed. Hoopeston Area continues play on its home floor in Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal with No. 4 Watseka (21-8).
Class 2A Pontiac Regional
Pontiac 41, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25
The 10th-seeded Falcons (7-22) couldn’t generate more than seven points in any single quarter, ultimately falling to the 8 seed in a quarterfinal bout. GCMS’s Ryleigh Brown led her squad with 11 points in defeat.
Class 1A Iroquois West Regional
Uni High 56, Iroquois West 36
Dina Hashash erupted for 26 points to pace the eighth-seeded Illineks in taking down the No. 9 seed and regional host in quarterfinal action.
“We talked about Iroquois West being in a little bit of a tougher conference than what we’re used to playing, and they played really tough,” Uni High coach Brad Wilson said, “but we came out and we battled, and we wanted to play the number one seed.”
Wilson praised Hashash for recognizing her ability to get to the rim with regularity. He also felt that was true of freshman Emma Murawski, who finished with 13 points.
“At the beginning of the year ... she was a little apprehensive,” Wilson said of Murawski. “But she’s learning to take the ball to the basket and improving every single day.”
Next up for the Illineks (17-11), who also earned 10 points and five steals from Lara Marinov, is top-seeded Ridgeview (23-4) in a 6 p.m. Tuesday semifinal.
“It’d be huge (to beat the Mustangs),” Wilson said. “We’ve been trying to build this for the last two years, and we’re making strides.”
The Raiders (8-24) were led by Shelby Johnson’s 12 points and McKinley Tilstra’s eight points.
Fisher 54, Donovan 42
Kallie Evans mustered up 20 points for the fifth-seeded Bunnies (14-15), who took down the 11 seed in a quarterfinal showcase. Sidney Hood’s 12 points and Ashley Smith’s 12 rebounds also paved the way for Fisher to qualify for Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal with No. 4 Salt Fork (18-12).
Class 1A Lexington Regional
St. Thomas More 51, Armstrong-Potomac 27
Kennedy Ramshaw produced 15 points for the seventh-seeded Sabers, who used a 14-7 advantage after one quarter to push past the 10th-seeded Trojans in quarterfinal play.
Alaina Bowie’s 11 points and Ava Dickerson’s eight points also aided STM (9-14), which earns a 6 p.m. Tuesday semifinal date with No. 2 Milford (17-9).
A-P (5-20) netted nine points from Natalie Schluter.
Cissna Park 46, Judah Christian 29
The 12th-seeded Timberwolves (7-23) pulled off an upset of the sixth-seeded Tribe (16-14) in quarterfinal action, avenging a two-point loss to Judah on Dec. 21.
Mikayla Knake’s 17 points, powered by five conversions from distance, offered a boost to Cissna Park, which accepted 13 points from Bonnie Russell and eight points from Kristen Walder.
Cissna Park moves ahead to a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday semifinal with No. 3 Lexington.
The Tribe, which was without leading scorer Sa’kinah Williams because of a knee injury, was outscored 13-0 in the first quarter and received seven points apiece from Tory Clevenger and Lyndon Pelmore.
Class 1A ALAH Regional
Arcola 58, Chrisman 28
The fifth-seeded Purple Riders (15-11) handled the 11th-seeded Cardinals (2-21) in a quarterfinal contest and qualified for Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal with third-seeded regional host Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (17-11).
Class 1A St. Teresa Regional
Blue Ridge 36, DeLand-Weldon 12
Jaclyn Pearl boasted 13 points for the seventh-seeded Knights (12-19), who dispatched the ninth-seeded Eagles in a quarterfinal. Jenna Mozingo’s 10 points also proved important for Blue Ridge, which will face top-seeded St. Teresa in a 6 p.m. Tuesday semifinal.
Peyton Lappin scored most of D-W’s points, finishing with eight.
Class 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional
Argenta-Oreana 46, Cornerstone 38
The eighth-seeded Bombers (7-17) worked around the 10 seed in a quarterfinal and ended a seven-game skid in the process. They draw second-seeded Warrensburg-Latham in a 6 p.m. Wednesday semifinal.