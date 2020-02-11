ST. JOSEPH — Consistency is a buzzword for Kevin Taylor these days.
Unfortunately for the third-year St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball coach, he and his athletes have found the wrong sort of consistency.
The Spartans (19-10) will bring a four-game losing streak into Tuesday’s Class 2A SJ-O Regional semifinal versus No. 7 Tuscola (17-9), set to tip off at 6 p.m.
Although the Spartans boast a No. 2 seed — best in their regional — recent results go against that figure. Between Jan. 29 and last Thursday, SJ-O fell to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Auburn, Mattoon and Bloomington Central Catholic.
None of those was a bad loss, and three happened away from home. It just doesn’t set the best precedent for postseason time.
“They’re all important because once you get into regionals it’s win or go home,” said Taylor, who guided the Spartans to third place in 2A last season. “The area is actually really balanced ... so there are no easy games left.”
That’s why getting to host a regional could be critical to SJ-O, which would battle either No. 3 Villa Grove/Heritage (24-5) or No. 6 Schlarman (17-6) during Thursday night’s title game should it defeat Tuscola.
“We better be ready,” Taylor said. “We feel like any team could beat any team on almost any night.”
One element playing in the Spartans’ favor is the addition of senior Hannah Dukeman, a starter on that state-qualifying outfit who returned to the lineup on Jan. 29 after offseason wrist surgery.
“She’s got some work to do as far as getting in game shape,” Taylor said. “But we’ll take her at any strength we can get her.”