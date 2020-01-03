ARMSTRONG — Freshman Kallie Evans picked a good time for a strong basketball performance with Fisher.
Evans shot 6 of 10 from the field en route to a game-high 14 points Thursday as the Bunnies’ girls’ basketball team earned its fifth consecutive victory, dropping Armstrong-Potomac 43-39 in a nonconference game.
Sidney Hood contributed another 10 points for Fisher (6-7), which also benefited from an eight-point, nine-rebound night from Brianna Keeton.
The host Trojans (1-12) received 11 points from Carlyn Crozier and nine points from Ali Morgan.
Vikings tripped up. Nathanael Hoskins and Robert Stroud both reached double figures Thursday night, but Danville boys’ basketball still suffered a 70-59 non-league loss to Gary (Ind.) 21st Century in Hammond, Ind.
Hoskins scored a team-best 18 points and Stroud added 15 points for the Vikings (9-4).
Both Conquering Riders victorious. Arthur Christian School boys’ and girls’ basketball each won its opening game of its gender’s Arthur Christian Holiday Tournament on Thursday in Arthur.
The Conquering Riders boys’ team picked up their first triumph all season by knocking off Mid-Missouri (Mo.) Homeschool 52-44. Pacing ACS (1-9) were Isaac Miller with 13 points and Evan Oliver with 10 points. Each hit a pair of three-pointers, as did Jaden Mast.
Next up for the ACS boys is a championship quarterfinal with Christian Homeschool Association at 11 a.m. Friday.
On the girls’ side, the Conquering Riders dispatched First Baptist Academy 42-28 after jumping out to a 14-4 first-quarter lead.
Alexa Franklin tallied 21 points — including two triples — as well as eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists for ACS (7-4) to go with seven points apiece from Lyla Kauffman and Keisha Miller.
The Conquering Riders draw Calumet (Ind.) Christian School in a Friday 5 p.m. championship quarterfinal.
Bearcats come up short. Milford boys’ basketball (10-6) found itself ahead 36-35 entering the fourth quarter courtesy a buzzer-beating shot from Trey Totheroh, but Grant Park knocked off the Bearcats 55-50 on Thursday in a nonconference game played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.