In girls' basketball
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 53, Blue Ridge 31. Makenzie Brown held her own in a win against Blue Ridge with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. ALAH’s Mackenzi Bowles was another key contributor with 13 points in the win for the Knights (11-8).
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 61, Arthur Christian 53. Arthur Christian fell behind by double figures after one quarter, and even a strong second quarter wasn’t enough to totally overcome its rocky start. Alexa Franklin sank 6 of 9 three-pointers and led all scorers with a game-high 37 points for the Conquering Riders (12-7), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Danville 70, Champaign Central 50. Danville pulled away in the second half, turning a six-point game at the break into a 20-point victory in Big 12 action. The Vikings (9-10) again got an impressive 1-2 punch from Erin Houpt and Nau’tika Conaway with 22 and 19 points, respectively. Chanice Willis also finished with 22 points for the Maroons (10-12), while Addy McLeod chipped in 12.
Effingham 54, Mahomet-Seymour 48. Mahomet-Seymour couldn’t hold on to its early lead against Apollo Conference rival Effingham, as the Flaming Hearts took control at halftime and never relinquished their advantage. Savannah Orgeron led the Bulldogs (12-9) with 17 points and five rebounds, while Makayla Rosenbery did a bit of everything with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Heyworth 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 39. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took an early lead on Heyworth, lost it by halftime and couldn’t keep up with the Hornets in the final two quarters in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Ryleigh Brown scored 11 points to lead the Falcons (6-15) in the loss.
Hoopeston Area 53, Chrisman 28. A truly dominant performance from Ali Watson helped Hoopeston Area pick up a 25-point Vermilion Valley Conference win that got it back to .500 overall for the season. Watson finished with 32 points and 14 rebounds in the win for the Cornjerkers (10-10).
Monticello 61, Pontiac 39. Bouncing back from a loss against Rantoul, Renni Fultz and Jayna Burger’s 15 points led the Sages (7-13) to a victory. Cloe Clark also contributed with her own 10 points scored.
Oakwood 46, Salt Fork 31. Oakwood struck early against Salt Fork to build a 15-point halftime lead, and the Comets held on to it in the second half for the VVC victory by that same margin. Murray State-bound Katelyn Young paced Oakwood (17-5) with a game-high 22 points, while Kayleigh Davis had 17 points to lead the Storm (11-10).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57, Iroquois West 44. Paxton-Buckley-Loda built a fairly impressive lead by halftime, added to it through the third quarter and then needed that extra cushion to hold off a late rally by Iroquois West. Mackenzie Bruns led the Panthers (15-6) with a game-high 14 points and Kirra Lantz had 11, as they secured their second straight win. Shelby Johnson finished with 10 points — seven in the second half — for the Raiders (5-18), who have now lost six straight.
Ridgeview 62, Tri-Valley 36. Ridgeview extended its winning streak to 10 and hit the 20-win mark with hits blowout HOIC victory. The Mustangs (20-1) doubled up the Vikings in the first quarter to build a double-digit lead and essentially put the game away by halftime. Kelly Jones led Ridgeview with a game-high 16 points and was joined in double figures by River Rosales with 14 points, Emma Nunamaker with 11 and Haleigh Beck with 10.
St. Joseph-Ogden 51, Prairie Central 44. St. Joseph-Ogden had its most productive quarter in its last chance, and those 16 points proved crucial in helping the Spartans pull further ahead for the Illini Prairie Conference win. Payton Jacob scored 14 points to lead SJ-O (16-6), while Katie Cramer hit three three-pointers and Taylor Barnes two as they both finished with 12 points in the win. Elly Haberkorn and Chloe Sisco had 16 and 14 points, respectively, for the Hawks (19-4) in the loss.
St. Thomas More 49, Centennial 32. St. Thomas More won back-to-back games for the first time all season by taking down Centennial. Kennedy Ramshaw’s game-high 22 points led the way for the Sabers (5-9), while the Chargers (1-16) were led by Mia DeJesus’ eight points.
Schlarman 42, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 37. Schlarman capitalized on its early lead by using that advantage to fend off a late BHRA run in a matchup between two of the top teams in the VVC. Dayton-bound Capria Brown led the Hilltoppers (10-6) with 18 points. Emily Meidel had a game-high 29 points for the Blue Devils (17-5).
Sullivan 49, Clinton 38. Sullivan’s nine-point advantage in the third quarter alone and a strong finish turned a one-point game at halftime into a double-digit win Central Illinois Conference win for the Redskins. Avery Still led Sullivan (16-4) with 14 points and was joined in double figures by Emily White and Lilly Null with 12 apiece. Kaitlyn Rauch scored a game-high 16 points for the Maroons (11-11).
Tri-County 67, Villa Grove/Heritage 61. A strong fourth quarter helped Tri-County extend its winning streak to seven by knocking off an equally hot Villa Grove/Heritage squad. Bella Dudley led the Titans (17-5) with 23 points and four assists. Tayler Barry chipped in 19 points for Tri-County, and Lillie Cox’s 12 made it three Titans in double figures. Aliyah Holloman finished with a game-high 30 points for the Blue Devils (16-4), who had their five-game winning streak broken. Kyleigh Block added 14 points for VG/H.
Unity 41, Olympia 39. Unity got another standout performance from Elyce Knudsen, as the junior guard put up 23 points, four blocks, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in the Illini Prairie win for the Rockets (15-6).
Watseka 45, Cissna Park 22. Watseka improved to 16-5 on the season with a win over Cissna Park. Natalie Schroeder and Kennedy McTaggart were Watseka’s top scorers of the night with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Cissna Park’s Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves (3-17) with 14 points.
Warrensburg-Latham 43, Tuscola 42. A last-second layup for Warrensburg-Latham put Tuscola on the wrong side of the one-point CIC showdown. Marissa Russo led the Warriors (11-7) with 14 points, while Brynn Tabeling chipped in 12.
Westville 35, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18. The Tigers were able to take an early lead to hold off VVC opponent Georgetown-Ridge Farm and snap their seven-game losing streak. Westville (4-17) was led by Hunter Lange’s 13 points. G-RF’s top-scorer of the night, Sheyenne Peterson, rounded out the game with 10 points for the Buffaloes (0-14).
In wresting
At Effingham. Mahomet-Seymour won 13 of 14 matches to take down Apollo Conference foe Effingham 73-6 on the road. Gage Granadino put together a dominant 16-1 technical fall in 2 minutes, 51 seconds for a Bulldogs’ win at 152 pounds, while Logan Petro (13-0 at 138) and Chance Decker (15-1 at 145) both posted major decisions. The Bulldogs lost their nightcap in Effingham, 37-32, to Mattoon. Granadino added another technical fall to his win total with a 18-3 victory, while Noah Schnepper won by 6-2 decision at 126 pounds.
At Fairbury. Prairie Central had no trouble at home, beating Ridgeview/Lexington 60-12. Richard Hill opened the night with a pinfall victory in 3 minutes, 47 seconds at 182 pounds for the Hawks, who added notable wins from Owen Steidinger (1:02 pinfall at 152) and Caden Young (51-second pinfall at 160). Ridgeview/Lexington’s success came at the lower end of the middle weights. Coby Windle won by pinfall at 126 pounds, while Billy Tay took home a 12-4 major decision at 132.
At Bismark. Visiting Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm was strong away from home, beating hosts Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 61-18. Westville’s Garyson McBride won 15-0 by a technical fall at 106 pounds, while teammate Houston Bryant won with a pinfall at 54 seconds at 138 pounds. For BHRAAP, freshman Nathaneal Gnaden won via a pinfall in 1:47 at 195 pounds.
At Warrensburg. Monticello took care of business in the middle weight classes to beat host Warrensburg-Latham 54-22. That included a pair of quick pinfall victories for Griffin Gustafson (40 seconds at 132 pounds) and Austin McConaha (46 seconds at 138 pounds).
In boys' swimming and diving
At Stanford. Mahomet-Seymour won 10 of 12 events and scored 100 points to run away with Thursday’s win against Lincoln and Olympia. The Bulldogs won all three relays and also got solid wins in the 50 freestyle from Carter Logsdon (25.70 seconds) and 100 freestyle from Evan Herriott (56.67 seconds).
Julia Wilson contributed to this report.