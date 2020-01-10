In girls’ basketball
Arthur Christian 46, Judah Christian 33. Alexa Franklin poured in a game-high 24 points to help carry Arthur Christian to a road win in East Central Illinois Conference play. The Conquering Riders (10-6) took a 33-13 lead into halftime and didn’t relinquish the lead in the second half. Lyla Kauffman and Keisha Miller complemented Franklin’s strong game with eight points apiece. Sa’kinah Williams contributed a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds for Judah Christian (9-8), while Lyndon Pelmore finished with 11 points and six steals.
Clifton Central 35, Cissna Park 23. The Timberwolves fell behind 12-5 at the end of the first quarter, trailing the rest of the way in a Sangamon Valley Conference setback. Alexis Seggebruch and Mikayla Knake each finished with eight points to spark Cissna Park (2-15).
Fieldcrest 59, LeRoy 41. The visiting Panthers trailed 25-6 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t make up the early double-digit deficit in a Heart of Illinois Conference setback. Kiera Spratt led LeRoy (5-14) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Layna Spratt (nine points) and Callie Warlow (six points) also chipped in.
Tremont 54, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34. Getting outscored 12-2 in the second quarter did in the host Falcons, who otherwise kept pace with the Turks in HOIC action. Abby Spiller produced a team-high 10 points for GCMS (5-13), while Hannah Hathaway added eight points.
Milford 40, Oakwood 27. Milford used a strong third quarter to push past the Comets and secure a road Vermilion Valley Conference triumph. Jakki Mowrey and Kaylee Warren each tallied 12 points to spark the Bearcats (10-7), who outscored Oakwood 11-4 in the third quarter to take a 30-19 lead. Warren dropped in 10 of her 12 points in the decisive third quarter. Addie Wright (eight points) and Karsen Rupp (six points) led the way for the Comets (15-5), who had a four-game win streak snapped and played the game without Murray State signee Katelyn Young.
Olympia 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 33. Each Illini Prairie Conference team scored the exact same amount of points in three of the four quarters in Stanford, but the third quarter proved to be the difference. Olympia outscored SJ-O 16-7 in that decisive quarter after both teams went into halftime tied at 11 and maintained that advantage in the fourth to hold on for the win. Katie Cramer scored a team-high 10 points for SJ-O (15-5), which had its four-game win streak snapped. Teammates Payton Jacob and Ella Armstrong each added seven points.
Prairie Central 60, Monticello 29. Prairie Central relied on a strong first half to take control of the Illini Prairie Conference game and cruise to the home win. Elly Haberkorn scored a game-high 24 points and the Hawks (18-3) darted out to a 36-13 halftime lead. Becca Conlisk (eight points), Emma Kinkade (seven points) and Natalie Graf (six points) also chipped in for Prairie Central. Lizzie Stiverson and Renni Fultz scored eight points apiece to pace Monticello (6-12).
Salt Fork 41, Hoopeston Area 36. Salt Fork overcame a sluggish start and rallied for the VVC home win. Kayleigh Davis dropped in a game-high 18 points to pace the Storm (11-7), who ended a five-game losing streak with the win in a game that saw Salt Fork trail 10-2 at the end of the first quarter and 28-22 to start the fourth quarter. Carsyn Todd formed a nice 1-2 punch with Davis by scoring 17 points and Mackenzie Russell chipped in six points. Ali Watson (14 points) and Addy Jones (10 points) led the Cornjerkers (8-9).
Schlarman 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 17. Capria Brown unleashed a game-high 33 points to pace the Hilltoppers in a VVC road win, with the Dayton signee producing that point total in the first three quarters for Schlarman (8-6). McKaylee Allen (13 points) and Emma Bogen (10 points) joined Brown among the Hilltoppers in double figures. Bryleigh Collom scored a team-high eight points for the Buffaloes (0-11).
Sullivan 69, Neoga 47. Avery Still powered her way to a game-high 29 points and 14 rebounds to help Sullivan (13-4) post its sixth win in its last seven games with this nonconference victory. Emily White (12 points), Kirsten O’Neill (seven points), Jerra Goad (seven points) and Taylor Orris (seven points) all chipped in for the Redskins.
Teutopolis 58, Danville 32. The Vikings fell behind 12-2 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t catch up in a nonconference defeat. Erin Houpt scored a game-high 15 points for the Vikings (7-10) and Nau’tika Conaway added 10 points.
Tri-County 54, Centennial 34. Kaylin Williams and Bella Dudley both finished in double figures for Tri-County, leading the visiting Titans to a nonconference win. Williams scored a game-high 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and Dudley added 15 points for Tri-County (14-5) in its fourth consecutive win. Lillie Cox (eight points) and Melia Eskew (seven points, eight steals, five assists) also factored significantly into the win by the Titans. Alayah Biggers scored a team-high 12 points for Centennial (1-13) and Mia DeJesus added seven points.
Tuscola 38, Fisher 30. Tuscola steadily pushed past the host Bunnies to record the nonconference win as Warriors coach Tim Kohlbecker notched his 300th career win in the process. Marissa Russo scored a game-high 11 points for Tuscola (10-6), while Ella Boyer (nine points) and Sophie Kremitzki (eight points) made key contributions for the Warriors, too. Sidney Hood finished with a team-high nine points for Fisher (8-8), which had a seven-game win streak halted. Kylee Bishop tossed in six points for the Bunnies.
Uni High 55, Decatur Christian 9. The host Illineks cruised to an ECIC win, relying on a game-high 20 points from Lara Marinov. Dina Hashash added 14 points and seven assists for Uni High (9-8), while teammate Emma Murawski contributed eight points and seven steals.
Watseka 49, Iroquois West 24. Strong defense supplied an SVC win for the host Warriors, with Watseka enjoying a 21-6 halftime lead. Kennedy McTaggart contributed a game-high 11 points and narrowly missed a double-double by finishing with nine rebounds to spark the Warriors (13-5). Sydney McTaggart wasn’t far behind with 10 points. Natalie Schroeder (seven points) and Kinzie Parsons (six points) also chipped in for Watseka. McKinley Tilstra scored a team-high eight points for the Raiders (5-14) and Shelby Johnson added six points.
In wrestling
At Heyworth. Prairie Central defeated Springfield Lanphier 51-17. Abby Bergstralh at 106 pounds, Braiden Travis at 113, Corbin Moser at 145, Richard Hill at 182, Brandon Hoselton at 195 and Owen Moser at 220 all recorded wins by pin for the Hawks against Lanphier, with Hoselton doing so in only 21 seconds.
At Bismarck. St. Joseph-Ogden defeated host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 60-24, with the Blue Devils pulling off a 66-18 win against Judah Christian in a triangular match. AJ Wagner at 113 pounds, Isaiah Moore at 126, Matthew Falls at 138, Conrad Miller at 145, Isaiah Immke at 152, Brodie Sullivan at 182, Max Shonkwiler at 195 and Owen Birt at 220 all compiled pins for the Spartans, with Wagner and Sullivan both registering their takedowns in 22 seconds. Jacob Akins paced BHRA/A-P with its lone pin against SJ-O, doing so at 170, while Kelton Dykes at 126, Hadyn Roberts at 138 and Marshall Gudauskas at 145 picked up wins against Judah Christian. Michael Jancola at 285 recorded the lone pin of the night for Judah Christian.
At Westville. Danville defeated Oakwood/Salt Fork 31-30 and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47-30 in a triangular meet. Jose Juarez at 132 pounds and Dominic Perez at 195 led Danville with two pins apiece on the night.
In boys’ swimming
At Bloomington. Urbana sustained a 124-51 dual-meet loss to Bloomington in Big 12 action. Avery Wright picked up the lone win for the Tigers, doing so in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 171.75. Jonathan Dullerud added a second-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 4.98 seconds.