In boys’ basketball
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy 49, Arthur Christian 38. A rough second quarter had Arthur Christian playing catch-up in the East Central Illinois Conference game, and the Conquering Riders couldn’t put together a second-half comeback. Evan Oliver made a pair of three-pointers and led Arthur Christian (0-9) with eight points.
In girls’ basketball
Arthur Christian 47, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy 14. Arthur Christian held Cornerstone Christian to single-digit scoring in all four quarters of its blowout home win in East Central Illinois Conference action. Alexa Franklin led the way for the Conquering Riders (6-4, 4-0) with a game-high 23 points to go with five rebounds and three steals.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 41, Armstrong-Potomac 25. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin got back on track after dropping its first game of the season Monday at Oakwood by beating Armstrong-Potomac by 16 at home in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Emily Meidel dropped a game-high 20 points for the Blue Devils (11-1), while Sierra Bryant added 10. Ali Morgan sank three three-pointers and led the Trojans (1-10) with 11 points.
Fisher 53, Tremont 52. Fisher’s Sidney Hood made a pair of free throws with 1 second to play to send the Bunnies past Tremont in Heart of Illinois Conference play. Hood finished with 19 points, four four assists and four steals for Fisher (5-7).
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47, Blue Ridge 35. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley got off to a fast start against Blue Ridge and held on to that early advantage to top the Knights by 12 for a home win. Emily Clinton led GCMS (4-7) with a game-high 16 points, while Abby Spiller chipped in 12. Jenna Mozingo paced Blue Ridge (4-10) with 13 points, while Jacyln Pearl added 12.
LeRoy 51, Heyworth 37. Three players in double figures helped LeRoy take down Heyworth in HOIC action. Tiffany Bargmann led the way for the Panthers (3-11) with a game-high 18 points to go with three assists and two rebounds. Layna Spratt added 17 points, four rebounds and two assists in the win, while Kiera Spratt had 10 points and tied for the team high with seven rebounds.
Paris 70, Tri-County 34. Tri-County ran into a buzzsaw of an unbeaten Paris team and couldn’t overcome a major deficit to start the game. The Titans (9-3) saw their three-game winning streak snapped, as Grace Hopper’s eight points were tops for the team.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56, Momence 32. Steady first half production gave Paxton-Buckley-Loda more than enough lead to cruise through the second half in its 24-point victory against Momence in Sangamon Valley Conference play. Mackenzie Bruns led the Panthers with a game-high 17 points, which moved her to 998 for her career. Baylee Cosgrove added 11 points for PBL, while Hannah Schwarz made it three Panthers in double figures with 10 points.
Prairie Central 69, Beecher 45. Prairie Central finished strong in its 24-point win against Beecher by holding the Bobcats to just five points in the final quarter. Madison Kinkade scored 11 of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Hawks (11-1), while Emma Kinkade hit a pair of three-pointers in the fourth and finished with 16 points.
Salt Fork 36, Oakwood 34. Salt Fork overcame its slow start to knock off Oakwood and stay unbeaten in VVC play. Kayleigh Davis hit four three-pointers — all in the second half — and led the Storm (9-2) with 20 points, while Carsyn Todd made four three-pointers of her own and chipped in 14 points. Katelyn Young also had 20 points for the Comets (11-3).
Sullivan 60, Okaw Valley 24. Sullivan put Thursday’s game out of reach with a dominant second quarter at both ends of the court and rolled to its win against Okaw Valley. Avery Still led the Redskins (7-2) with 23 points and six rebounds, while Emily White hit three three-pointers and chipped in 17 points in the win.
Unity 40, Charleston 29. Unity won its third straight game by turning a marginal halftime lead against Charleston into a double-digit victory. Elyce Knudsen again led the way for the Rockets (9-2) with a game-high 25 points to go with six rebounds and three steals.
Urbana 58, Centennial 48. Urbana got back on track after Tuesday’s loss to St. Joseph-Ogden by turning an early advantage into a 10-point Big 12 win against rivals Centennial. Raevyn Russell led the balanced Tigers (5-5) with a game-high 24 points, which included 16 points in the second half that helped fend off the Chargers’ comeback attempt. Silvia Du sparked that second half rally for Centennial (1-10), scoring 15 of her team-high 16 points after halftime. Alayah Biggers added 15 points for the Chargers.
Watseka 55, St. Anne 13. Watseka took a commanding lead after one quarter and allowed just a single point to St. Anne in the second half in the blowout home win for the Warriors. Watseka center Kennedy McTaggart outscored St. Anne by herself with a game-high 19 points. Junior guard Natalie Schroeder hit five three-pointers and did the same for the Warriors (9-2) with 18 points.
Westville 43, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16. Westville jumped on Georgetown-Ridge Farm early and led by 17 at halftime before cruising to its 27-point win in VVC play. Hunter Lange sparked Westville’s early lead by scoring 11 of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter. Chloe Brant added 16 points for the Tigers (2-9) in the win, while Ashlee LaGrand paced the Buffaloes (0-9) with six points.
In wrestling
At Braidwood. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher split its road trip by beating host Reed Custer 45-36 but falling to Clifton Central 38-37. Five different GCMS/F wrestlers won in both duals. Cale Horsch had two pinfall victories at 126 pounds, including a 27-second victory against Clifton Central. Kaden Gream won by an 11-2 major decision against Clifton Central but had to battle for 10-9 decision against Reed-Custer at 145 pounds.
At Champaign. Monticello cruised to a 72-10 victory in its dual with Urbana, but Centennial got the best of the Sages 46-33. Monticello won 12 of 14 matches against Urbana, with Nick Wassom’s 14-second pinfall victory at 220 pounds and Quinn Taylor’s 33-second pin at 106 pounds the highlights. Urbana’s Terez Thomas won by a 16-8 major decision at 113 pounds.
Centennial got most of its points in the lower weight classes to take down Monticello, including a 14-2 major decision at 126 pounds by Cam McMullen. The Sages’ Matt Kerr had the quickest win with a 9-second pin at 195 pounds against the Chargers.
At Hoopeston. Danville underclassmen Caden Shapherd and Jujuan Williams proved critical as the Vikings topped North Vermilion (Ind.) 64-18 and host Hoopeston Area 57-18 in Thursday’s triangular.
At Fairbury. Success at the lower and middle weight classes helped LeRoy/Tri-Valley top Prairie Central 42-34 in a road win for the Panthers. A string of pinfall victories for LeRoy/Tri-Valley’s Owen Gulley in 54 seconds at 138 pounds, Noah Strenz (3:17, 145), Tyson Blent (1:37, 152) and Ty Baxter (1:05, 160) pushed the Panthers to the win. Logan Deacetis had Prairie Central’s lone win not by forfeit with a 12-4 major decision at 170 pounds.
SCOTT RICHEY