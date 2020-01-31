In girls’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
St. Teresa 52, Sullivan 50. The top-seeded Redskins (20-5) watched a nine-game win streak end in heartbreaking fashion, as the No. 2 seed pulled out the championship game win in overtime at Shelbyville. Emily White’s 18 points — including a trio of three-pointers in the fourth quarter — and Avery Still’s 16 points wasn’t enough to push Sullivan ahead, as it was outscored 4-2 in the extra period.
Tuscola 51, Clinton 46. Brynn Tabeling drained all eight of her free throws in the overtime period for the fifth-seeded Warriors (14-9), who outlasted the sixth-seeded Maroons (15-13) in the third-place game at Shelbyville. Tabeling finished with 20 points for Tuscola, generating all but three of them after halftime, and was backed by Marissa Russo’s 15 points. Clinton’s Mallory Cyrulik led all scorers with 22 points, and Destiny Schlesinger (nine total points) banked a pair of three-pointers in overtime.
Rosedale Invitational
Arthur Christian School 50, Genoa Christian (Ohio) 22. The Conquering Riders (17-7) turned in their fifth consecutive victory, opening this event on a positive note at Irwin, Ohio.
Nontournament
Armstrong-Potomac 51, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20. Breaking its five-game losing streak, the Trojans improved to 5-17 for the season with a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Mattie Kennel contributed 12 points while Carlyn Crozier scored nine for A-P. The key scorer for G-RF (0-20) was Cheyanne Hasselbring with nine points.
Bloomington Central Catholic 74, Monticello 49. In an Illini Prairie Conference game, the Sages (10-15) were unable to pull out the win. Renni Fultz led the Sages with 15 points and Cloe Clark added 13 points.
Cissna Park 44, Momence 35. The host Timberwolves (5-21) jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and held on late for their first Sangamon Valley Conference win of the season. Pacing Cissna Park in its second overall victory over its last three outings were Bonnie Russell (17 points, six rebounds), Alexis Seggebruch (eight points, five boards) and Mikayla Knake (eight points, six assists).
Danville 60, Champaign Central 51. The Vikings improved to 14-12 and enhanced their win streak to five with Erin Houpt landing 25 points and Nau’tika Conaway scoring 18 points. Chanice Willis led the Maroons (11-14) with 12 points to go along with Addy McLeod’s nine points.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 23. A 19-5 scoring disadvantage in the second quarter proved the downfall of the visiting Falcons (7-19) in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Kadyn Barnes had six points for GCMS, while Hannah Hathaway and Abby Spiller each had five points.
Dwight 35, Iroquois West 24. The Raiders (7-22) were unable to hold off their SVC opponent. Shelby Johnson led IW in scoring with five points. Shea Small and Ashton Miller followed with four points each.
Judah Christian 42, Cornerstone 28. Jenna Barnhart recorded a massive double-double of 20 points and 17 rebounds to guide the host Tribe (14-11) to an East Central Illinois Conference success. Tory Clevenger’s nine points added support for Judah.
Normal West 63, Mahomet-Seymour 40. The Bulldogs (15-10) had a three-game win streak snapped in a nonconference matchup. Savannah Orgeron led M-S with 12 points, while Durbin Thomas scored 10 points and snatched four rebounds.
Oakwood 60, Westville 15. Katelyn Young of the Comets (21-6) led another VVC matchup, this one against the Tigers (6-21). Young scored 25 points, with MiKayla Cox and Karsen Rupp following her with eight points apiece. Hadley Cox was the Tigers’ top scorer with four points.
Pontiac 51, Unity 47. The host Rockets (17-8) were outscored 7-3 in overtime during an IPC defeat. Elyce Knudsen poured in 30 points for Unity and hauled in five rebounds, supported by Chloee Reed’s seven points.
Ridgeview 51, Fisher 27. The Mustangs (21-4), coming off three consecutive losses, took home an HOIC victory. Kelly Jones scored 16 points for the Mustangs and Haleigh Beck followed with 15 points. Sidney Hood scored 13 points to lead Fisher (13-13).
Salt Fork 50, Chrisman 19. Kayleigh Davis nearly outproduced the opponent with 15 points for the host Storm (17-11), which posted its fourth consecutive win by downing the Cardinals (0-18) in VVC play. Carsyn Todd (12 points) and Mackenzie Russell (10 points) also reached double figures scoring for Salt Fork, which led 14-2 after eight minutes. Ashley Francis, Kendl Lemmon and Hannah Mitchell each tallied four points for Chrisman.
Schlarman 67, Hoopeston Area 28. A strong first half propelled the Hilltoppers (13-6) in a VVC matchup with the Cornjerkers (11-14). Schlarman’s high scorers were Capria Brown with 23 points, Tannah Ceader with 18 points and McKaylee Allen with 14 points. Ali Watson led Hoopeston Area with 11 points.
Tri-County 47, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 37. A Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup ended with the visiting Titans (22-5) capturing their 12th win in a row. Bella Dudley came up huge for Tri-County with 21 points, five steals and three assists to go with Kaylin Williams’ seven rebounds. Mackenzi Bowles led ALAH (14-10) with 11 points and Jolynn Barbee followed with eight points.
Tri-Valley 46, LeRoy 41. Kiera Spratt and Layna Spratt each had 10 points for LeRoy (6-19) in an HOIC loss.
Urbana 59, Centennial 37. The visiting Tigers (12-13) prevailed in Big 12 action against the Chargers (1-22). Kynzee Boastick produced a double-double for Urbana with 16 points and 13 rebounds, with Raevyn Russell contributing 18 points and eight rebounds and Sariah Townsend-Cooper chipping in 12 points. Silvia Du scored a team-high 12 points for the Chargers.
Watseka 39, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30. An SVC matchup ended with Watseka improving to 20-7 and PBL falling to 18-8. Kinzie Parsons scored 12 points for the Warriors while Kennedy McTaggart added 10 points. Mackenzie Bruns led PBL with 17 points.
In wrestling
At Fithian. Monticello defeated Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 51-27 and Oakwood/Salt Fork 38-35 in a pair of nonconference duals. Ethan O’Linc (138 pounds) and Matt Kerr (182) each secured two contested wins for the Sages, both earning a fall in less than five seconds. Gage Reed’s 17-1 technical fall victory at 120 for the Comets led them in defeat, while Jacob Akins’ 40-second fall at 160 keyed the Blue Devils in their loss.
At Gibson City. Mahomet-Seymour won the final five contested matches to secure a dual victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher by a 55-24 margin. Among those successes was Daniel Renshaw snagging a 49-second fall at 220 pounds, while the Bulldogs’ Braeden Heinold earlier in the night grinded out a 3-2 decision at 132. The Falcons’ Tim Booth posted a 47-second pin at 160.