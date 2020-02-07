In girls’ basketball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 37, Arcola 31. Neither team got much going offensively in the first half, putting up a combined 20 points in a Lincoln Prairie Conference game. ALAH had the slight advantage at halftime, though, and used that to notch its third straight win to end the regular season. Makenzie Brown finished with 12 points and five rebounds to lead the Knights (17-11). KayLee Hohlbauch put up a game-high 16 points for the Purple Riders (14-11).
Arthur Christian School 54, Centennial 44. Arthur Christian didn’t let Tuesday’s loss to unbeaten and top-ranked Paris linger. The Conquering Riders steadily built their lead to double figures through three quarters and kept pace in the fourth as the Chargers put together their best effort of the night in trying to mount a late comeback. Alexa Franklin scored a game-high 34 points to go with six steals, four rebounds and four assists for Arthur Christian (22-8) in the nonconference win. Keisha Miller added 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals in the win.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 41, Armstrong-Potomac 23. A dominant first half that saw BHRA hold Armstrong-Potomac to six points was the difference in the Blue Devils’ win. Emily Meidel’s 23 points helped BHRA (26-5) extend its nine-game winning streak in the Vermilion Valley Conference matchup. Emily Rogers was the top scorer for the Trojans (5-19) with eight points.
Bloomington Central Catholic 54, St. Joseph-Ogden 52. St. Joseph-Ogden saw its halftime lead disappear, and the Spartans closed out the regular season on a fourth straight loss, but first in Illini Prairie Conference action since Jan. 13. Taylor Wells was the top scorer for the Spartans (19-10) with 16 points, while Katie Cramer and Ella Armstrong each scored 12.
Clinton 61, Meridian 28. Clinton won its third straight Central Illinois Conference game after an 0-4 start in league play by jumping out to a 10-point lead after one quarter that it used to cruise past Meridian. Mallory Cyrulik led the Maroons (17-14) with a game-high 25 points and was joined in double figures by Destiny Schlesinger, who hit three three-pointers and scored 14 points.
Mahomet-Seymour 66, Charleston 57. Bouncing back from three consecutive losses, Savannah Orgeron’s 19 points and seven rebounds led Mahomet-Seymour (16-12) to a win in Apollo Conference play. Makayla Rosenbery scored 13 points, Ashley Campbell scored 10 and Ashley Wheeler rounded out the game with seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Olympia 64, Monticello 48. Monticello will head into Class 2A regional play looking to bounce back from a tough end to the regular season, with Thursday’s Illini Prairie Conference loss at Olympia the Sages’ second straight and third in four games. Olympia pushed its early lead to double figures by halftime, and Monticello (11-17) couldn’t recover. Hannah Swanson was the Sages’ top scorer with 14 points, while Cloe Clark and Lizzie Stiverson scored 11 points apiece.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 63, Cissna Park 34. Paxton-Buckley-Loda took control early with a 14-point first quarter lead in its Sangamon Valley Conference win against Cissna Park. The Panthers (21-8) pushed their lead to 28 points by halftime and never looked back in closing out their regular season on a three-game win streak. Mackenzie Bruns again led the way for PBL with a game-high 29 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals, with Hannah Schwarz chipping in nine points. The Timberwolves (6-23) got nine points from Alexis Seggebruch.
Ridgeview 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25. Ridgeview took an early lead on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley after holding the Falcons to just three points in the first quarter, but it wasn’t until the third when the Mustangs put the Heart of Illinois Conference matchup out of reach and claimed the regular-season league title. Kelly Jones and Emma Nunamaker led Ridgeview (23-4) with 17 points apiece, as the Mustangs won their third straight game. Ryleigh Brown’s 12 points was tops for GCMS (7-21) in what wound up its fifth straight loss.
Salt Fork 57, Westville 36. Salt Fork turned a small first-quarter lead into a double-digit halftime advantage and used that edge to wrap up its regular season on a positive note with the Vermilion Valley Conference win against Westville. Mackenzie Russell paced the Storm (18-12) with a game-high 24 points, scoring 14 in the second half to lock down the Salt Fork win. Russell was joined in double figures by Kayleigh Davis, who dropped 19 in the win. Daphne Williamson’s nine points was tops in a relatively balanced offensive effort for the Tigers (7-22).
Tri-County 65, Blue Ridge 26. Tri-County wrapped up Lincoln Prairie Conference play with a 9-0 record to claim the regular-season league title. Tayler Barry led the Titans (24-5) with 21 points, followed by Bella Dudley with 19. Blue Ridge (11-19) was led by Jaclyn Pearl with 12 points.
Tuscola 46, Sullivan 41. Tuscola trailed throughout the first half but never let Sullivan extend its lead in any significant way. That helped the Warriors put together a come-from-behind win for their third straight victory, as they handed the Redskins their first loss in Central Illinois Conference play. Marissa Russo paced Tuscola (16-9) with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Brynn Tabeling chipped in 16 points and five boards. Sullivan (21-6) got 13 points from Lilly Null and 10 from Emily White.
Uni High 50, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 39. Uni High wrapped up its regular season with a third straight win, taking down Cornerstone Christian in East Central Illinois Conference play. Dina Hashash scored a game-high 18 points for the Illineks (16-11), and teammate Lara Marinov followed with 13 points of her own.
Villa Grove/Heritage 80, Argenta-Oreana 34. Shutting out Argenta-Oreana 37-0 in the first quarter was all Villa Grove/Heritage needed in its regular-season finale that locked down a runner-up regular-season finish in the Lincoln Prairie Conference. Aliya Holloman dominated with 33 points for the Blue Devils (23-5), while Kyleigh Block scored 16 and Samantha Campbell scored 10. The Bombers (6-16) got 16 points out of Gabrielle Williams and 10 from Riley Jones.
Watseka 52, Dwight 16. Watseka held Dwight to single digits scoring in all four quarters, won its 20th consecutive Sangamon Valley Conference regular-season game and clinched a third straight conference championship in its regular-season finale. A big game from Kennedy McTaggart with 19 points and 12 rebounds propelled the Warriors (21-8) to their momentous win. Natalie Schroeder was a threat from deep per usual, making four three-pointers and chipping in 13 points for Watseka.
Julia Wilson contributed to this report.