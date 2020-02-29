NORMAL — It’s been a while since the Tri-County girls’ basketball team was in this position.
Not just coming off a loss, though that’s also true. The Titans’ most recent defeat prior to Friday’s Class 1A state semifinal game with Lanark Eastland happened two months ago on Dec. 28.
But also coming off a bona fide rout.
The Cougars forced such a result by going on a 15-0 first-quarter run and never letting up during a 70-28 victory against Tri-County.
Late December also was the last time the Titans experienced this sort of setback, during 36-point and 34-point losses at the hands of Paris and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.
Those are Class 2A and 3A programs, respectively.
No Class 1A opponent during the 2019-2020 season had done to the Titans (29-6) what Eastland (33-3) managed Friday inside Redbird Arena.
“They got second at state last year for a reason,” Tri-County coach Joe Morrisey said. “You’re here last year, you’re going to get everybody’s best game.”
This showdown was nothing like the previous state semifinal battle between these parties.
At last year’s state tournament, the Cougars needed every second of the game’s 32 minutes to pull out a 64-63 overtime win.
This time around, the Titans — minus four starters from a year ago — led just once and were behind by double figures for more than 27 minutes.
“It is actually different years and different teams. We’re not the same team that we were last year,” said Eastland coach Nicole Brinker, whose program graduated three seniors and just one starter from last season. “Nobody obviously would expect that outcome, but these girls deliver when they need to deliver.”
Senior Erin Henze, an Associated Press 1A all-state first-team selection less than 24 hours earlier, was a force from beyond the arc, connecting seven times on her way to a game-high 29 points for the Cougars.
“I think she’s still making shots right now,” Morrisey said. “She made (six) against us last year. She must like shooting against us.”
Senior Lydia Coatney added eight points, and sophomore Chloe Sweitzer came off the bench to key a stifling defensive effort that frustrated Tri-County junior Tayler Barry (seven points) and sophomore Bella Dudley (14 points). While Eastland’s steady pressure certainly contributed to the Titans shooting 23.8 percent from the field as a unit, Tri-County also airballed multiple three-point bids and got few of its rare good looks to drop.
The Titans’ final scoring output was its lowest of the campaign — by six points.
“Brinker was stressing on us to get back,” Coatney said, “because we knew (Barry) would be pushing it. We always had somebody ready for the break at all times.”
Senior Lillie Cox was the lone Tri-County athlete other than Dudley or Barry to bucket any sort of basket until junior Kaylenn Hunt made a layup with 3:42 remaining in regulation.
Barry, like Henze an AP 1A all-state first-team choice, was especially slowed by the Cougars. She wound up with a 2-of-10 ledger from the field and hit just 3 of 7 free throws after amassing no fewer than 21 points in any of the Titans’ prior five postseason tilts.
“We’ve had more physical (opposition), but I knew this year especially with me and Bella being the leading scorers we would always have the man (defense),” Barry said. “On our motion play when Bella comes over and passes to me, they were sideways, making it harder for Bella to give me the ball.”
Tri-County again will settle for taking part in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game, this year duking it out with Aurora Christian (30-5) for the third-place trophy.
The Titans were stymied by Lewistown on the consolation stage in their previous opportunity. After Friday’s lopsided affair, there’s extra desire among the Tri-County crew to put up a better result Saturday.
“I don’t think any of us are really proud of how we played (Friday),” Tri-County junior Melia Eskew said. “I personally feel like I want to come out (Saturday) and give it my best shot.”