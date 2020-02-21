CASEY — Redbird Arena is one win away for the Tri-County girls’ basketball team.
The Titans captured their second straight Class 1A sectional title, defeating Altamont 52-43 on Thursday night.
Junior Tayler Barry poured in a game-high 27 points and made six steals to lead Tri-County (28-5) into Monday’s 7 p.m. South Central Super-Sectional game with Okawville (18-14) in Farina.
The Titans are back in the Elite Eight after losing four starters from last year’s fourth-place team in 1A, with Barry the lone returning starter.
“I’m kind of a Nick Saban fan and love the process,” Tri-County coach Joe Morrisey said. “It’s just plug and play, where I try to follow the ‘Keep it simple, stupid,’ philosophy. I haven’t changed a lot of things.”
Junior Melia Eskew (10 points) and sophomore Bella Dudley (seven points, seven rebounds) complemented Barry’s performance Thursday.
“I thought we had a shot to win a regional this year,” Morrisey said. “But hard work does pay off.”
Vikings stumble. The Danville girls’ basketball team suffered a 55-44 loss to Mt. Zion during the Class 3A Danville Regional championship game on Thursday night.
Erin Houpt dropped in a team-high 16 points for Danville (16-17).
Bulldogs fall. Mahomet-Seymour could not pull an upset on Thursday night, with the fourth-seeded Bulldogs losing 68-32 to top seed Decatur MacArthur in a Class 3A regional title game at MacArthur.
Makayla Rosenbery led M-S (18-14) with eight points.