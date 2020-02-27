The state-bound Tri-County girls’ basketball team has such a following that classes have been canceled Friday to allow students and staff to attend the 11 a.m. tip at Redbird Arena.
Not just at Kansas, Oakland and Shiloh high schools — which have girls on the team — but at every other school in the sprawling district, too.
“Just like a snow day,” Oakland Principal Amanda Coffey said. “It was a no-brainer.”
The notice went out shortly after the tiny Titans booked their trip to the Class 1A Final Four on Monday night: “We will have to make the day up in May, but it will be worth it as the Titans go for a state championship!”
School spirit is rampant, from hallway decorations to a pep assembly at Kansas High. Fans in three counties are into what the district refers to as “The Road to Redbird: 133 to 57 to 74.”
Even the fan bus is customer-friendly, with plans to pick up passengers at all three high schools Friday morning.
It’s a co-op version of “Hoosiers.”
“When you make it to state, it’s something very special in our community,” Coffey said. “High school is a lot about making memories, so we wanted to make sure everyone had the opportunity to go and support the girls.”