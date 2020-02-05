Listen to this article
Cardinal jersey

Jerseys honoring Brian Cardinal at Unity High School.

Prep Girl's Basketball: Unity vs. Monticello 2020

A tip of the cap to Unity High — and one of its most famous formers — for doing it right Monday night.

As photo editor Robin Scholz’s gallery above shows, the Rockets went all out to honor basketball star Elyse Knudsen for setting the school’s career scoring mark.

The scene included a big crowd (bleachers on both sides of the gym were pulled out), Unity’s feisty pep band and student cheering section, and Brian Cardinal, whose record was broken.

“It was neat that not only Elyse but the rest of the girls could play in that kind of environment,” Unity athletic director Scott Hamilton said. “It was a neat, intense night.”

A family friend of Knudsen’s, Cardinal made the trip from Indiana and took part in the postgame ceremony. Framed pictures of the moment will be placed in the Rocket Center and delivered to Knudsen during the Feb. 18 boys’ basketball game in Tolono.

Cardinal, who has three jerseys (Unity, Purdue, Dallas) hanging at Rocket Center, made it 10 feet inside the gym “before he got a standing ovation and was surrounded and flocked by people for autographs and pictures,” Hamilton said.