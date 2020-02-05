Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Unity standout Brian Cardinal and Unity's Elyce Knudsen (22) after he presented her with the game ball after she broke his school record of 1812 points at Unity in Tolono on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Unity's Elyce Knudsen (22) sings the school song with her team and the crowd after the game where she broke the school record held by Brian Cardinal of 1812 career points scored. At Unity in Tolono on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette While being guarded by Monticello's Cloe Clark (13), Unity's Elyce Knudsen (22) shoots the basket that broke the school record held by Brian Cardinal of 1812 career points scored. At Unity in Tolono on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Unity's Taylor Henry (11) and Monticello's Jayna Burger (44) and Monticello's Renni Fultz (15) go after a ball in a prep basketball game At Unity in Tolono on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Unity's Elyce Knudsen (22) pumps her fist to the crowd after being presented the game ball by Brian Cardinal, shows school record she broke for points scored in a career at 1812 following a prep basketball game At Unity in Tolono on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Unity's Elyce Knudsen (22) is guarded by Monticello's Cloe Clark (13) and Monticello's Renni Fultz (15) in a prep basketball game At Unity in Tolono on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Carli Reetz,3, pouts as she is carried off the court by her father Tony after running on the court during the game trying to reach the other side in a prep basketball game At Unity in Tolono on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Unity's Elyce Knudsen (22) hugs her dad Jeff after the game where she broke the school record held by Brian Cardinal of 1812 career points scored. At Unity in Tolono on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Unity's Elyce Knudsen (22) hugs her mom Erin Renfrow after the game where she broke the school record held by Brian Cardinal of 1812 career points scored. At Unity in Tolono on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
A tip of the cap to Unity High — and one of its most famous formers — for doing it right Monday night.
As photo editor Robin Scholz’s gallery above shows, the Rockets went all out to honor basketball star Elyse Knudsen for setting the school’s career scoring mark.
The scene included a big crowd (bleachers on both sides of the gym were pulled out), Unity’s feisty pep band and student cheering section, and Brian Cardinal, whose record was broken.
“It was neat that not only Elyse but the rest of the girls could play in that kind of environment,” Unity athletic director Scott Hamilton said. “It was a neat, intense night.”
A family friend of Knudsen’s, Cardinal made the trip from Indiana and took part in the postgame ceremony. Framed pictures of the moment will be placed in the Rocket Center and delivered to Knudsen during the Feb. 18 boys’ basketball game in Tolono.
Cardinal, who has three jerseys (Unity, Purdue, Dallas) hanging at Rocket Center, made it 10 feet inside the gym “before he got a standing ovation and was surrounded and flocked by people for autographs and pictures,” Hamilton said.