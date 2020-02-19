In girls’ basketball
Class 3A Danville Regional
Danville 66, Champaign Central 53. The third-seeded Vikings advanced to Thursday’s 7 p.m. regional championship game against Mt. Zion on Danville’s home court with a win against the sixth-seeded Maroons (15-17). Erin Houpt scored 17 points, with teammates Nau’tika Conaway adding 16 points and Tharija Rose compiling 13 points to help carry Danville.
Mt. Zion 59, Rantoul 30. The seventh-seeded Eagles (4-23) saw their season close with a regional semifinal defeat to the second-seeded Braves.
Class 3A Decatur MacArthur Regional
Mahomet-Seymour 59, Urbana 39. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs took a 15-5 lead after the end of the first quarter and kept the pressure up the rest of the regional semifinal game against the fifth-seeded Tigers to earn the win. Cayla Koerner scored a team-high 16 points to go along with three assists and three steals for M-S (18-13), which faces top seed Decatur MacArthur at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the regional championship game. Savannah Orgeron chipped in with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, while teammate Durbin Thomas stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, seven assists and four steals.
Decatur MacArthur 65, Centennial 33. A night after rallying for a postseason win, the ninth-seeded Chargers (4-27) couldn’t take down the top-seeded Generals on their home court in a season-ending regional semifinal defeat for Centennial.
Class 2A Wilmington Sectional
Seneca 50, Prairie Central 49. Prairie Central fell just shy of a berth in the Sweet 16, with their season ending after a narrow one-point sectional semifinal loss. Elly Haberkorn scored a team-high 14 points for the Hawks (28-6), with Madison Kinkade (12 points) and Emma Kinkade (11 points) also contributing.
In boys’ basketball
East Central Illinois Conference Tournament
Judah Christian 61, Uni High 33. The top-seeded Tribe rolled into Friday’s 8 p.m. championship game against Normal Calvary with a convincing semifinal victory on its home court. Tyler Grenda scored a game-high 19 points for Judah Christian (22-4) in its 11th straight victory, with teammate Noah Jackson adding 18 points. Joe Linsner also contributed nine points for the Tribe, which led 33-17 at halftime. Ian Evenson produced a team-high 10 points for the Illineks (4-21) and Ethan Mok-Chih finished with eight points as Uni High will take on Cornerstone at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the third-place game.
Nontournament
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 86, Salt Fork 40. The host Blue Devils used a dominating first half to easily keep their undefeated season intact with another Vermilion Valley Conference win. Drew Reifsteck scored all of his game-high 25 points during the first three quarters, helping BHRA (28-0) build a 56-23 halftime lead. Avery McConkey wasn’t far behind Reifsteck with 22 points, while Mason Hackman also hit double figures with 17 points. Elijah Tidwell (eight points) and Kaj Stanford (seven points) also had steady games for the Blue Devils. Payton Taylor scored a team-high 22 points for Salt Fork (19-8).
Cerro Gordo/Bement 53, Arcola 49. Connor Brown scored a game-high 17 points to help the Broncos stave off the Purple Riders and earn a Lincoln Prairie Conference road win. Conner Moore (12 points) and Jessee Quick (10 points) also pitched in for CG/B (14-14). Ben Crane, Beau Edwards and Hugo Garza all tallied 11 points for Arcola (13-10).
Cissna Park 71, Tri-Point 50. The Timberwolves steadily pulled away to post a nonconference home win and snap a two-game losing streak. Ian Rogers made five three-pointers and finished with a game-high 30 points to lead Cissna Park (19-8).
Hoopeston Area 66, Armstrong-Potomac 49. The host Cornjerkers used a strong second quarter to break open a close game and corral the VVC win. Lucas Hofer scored a game-high 18 points for Hoopeston Area (13-15), which led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter and 36-15 at halftime. Cameron Flint (13 points) and Mauricio Gonzalez (nine points) complemented Hofer’s big night. Rylee Showalter paced A-P (1-22) with 17 points and teammate Dylan Knight chipped in 11 points.
La Salette 58, Clinton 30. La Salette took a 20-4 lead into the second quarter and never let up in topping the Maroons during a nonconference game. Manny Garcia scored a game-high 22 points and Steven Deister added 10 points for the Lions (10-16), while Clayton Welch scored a team-high eight points for Clinton (5-24).
LeRoy 58, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 20. Visiting LeRoy limited the Falcons to only two second-half field goals, easily pulling away for a Heart of Illinois Conference win. Logan Petersen and Mason Buckles each wound up with 11 points for the Panthers (15-9), while teammates Ty Egan (nine points) and Caleb Moore (eight points) also produced. Braden Roesch scored a team-high seven points for GCMS (6-21).
Mahomet-Seymour 58, Normal West 49. The host Bulldogs collected another impressive win, picking up the pace in the third quarter to run past the Wildcats in nonconference action. Grant Coleman poured in a game-high 24 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds to help spark M-S (18-10) to its seventh straight win. Kobe Essien (13 points), Braden Finch (10 points), Eli Warren (seven points, six assists) and Cole Lener (10 assists) all had significant contributions for the Bulldogs.
Milford 72, Schlarman 62. The host Bearcats fended off the Hilltoppers in Vermilion Valley Conference action, picking up their fifth straight win in the process. Trace Fleming scored a game-high 20 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and compiled five blocks to pace Milford (19-9). Trey Totheroh and Klaytin Hunsinger added 13 points apiece for the Bearcats, with Nick Allen and Tanner Sobkoviak each supplying 10 points. Cole Carnahan scored a team-high 13 points for Schlarman (13-14), with Dawson Dean (11 points), Jamal Taylor (nine points) and Jason Craig (eight points) all contributing for the Hilltoppers.
Monticello 55, Unity 39. The Sages delivered their fifth straight win, earning an Illini Prairie Conference road win. Garrett Kepley scored a game-high 24 points on 10 of 12 shooting from the field that included him making 4 of 5 from three-point range for Monticello (17-11). Briggs Fultz (10 points) and Ethan Miller (six points, six rebounds) complemented Kepley’s standout night. Blake Kimball scored a team-high 19 points for Unity (5-22), with Karson Ewerks (nine points, seven rebounds) and Jared Routh (eight points) also contributing.
Oakwood 63, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36. The host Comets relied on superb defense and timely scoring to earn a VVC win. Josh Young scored a game-high 22 points for Oakwood (17-12) in its fourth straight win, while Elijah Harden finished with 16 points and Brevin Wells produced nine points. Cale Steinbaugh scored a team-high 13 points for the Buffaloes (16-13).
Prairie Central 69, Chillicothe IVC 68. The visiting Hawks edged the Grey Ghosts to secure an Illini Prairie overtime win. Jake Bachtold scored a team-high 16 points for Prairie Central (22-7) in its fourth consecutive victory, while Trey Bazzell and Rylie Vaughan each had 15 points.
Ridgeview 61, Iroquois West 52. The visiting Mustangs (22-7) prevailed in nonconference action, relying on 15 points apiece from Reece Ramirez and Garrett Stevens. Ryan Tilstra scored a game-high 18 points for IW (8-19) and Jack McMillan finished with 15 points.
St. Thomas More 58, Rantoul 31. Stout defense and balanced scoring carried the host Sabers to a comfortable Illini Prairie win. Tyronn Lee scored a game-high 14 points on the strength of four three-pointers for STM (14-15), with Dawson Magrini (11 points, six assists), David Hubbard (nine points) and Averi Hughes (nine rebounds) each playing a key part. Lorenz Lee had a team-high eight points for Rantoul (5-21), while Colin Wilkerson and Jamari Buford added six points apiece.
Tri-Valley 61, Fisher 49. The visiting Bunnies had their two-game win streak snapped in HOIC action despite leading 28-22 at halftime. Carson Brozenec scored a team-high 17 points for Fisher (5-21), while Will Delaney (12 points), Jake Cochran (six points) and Landen Stalter (six points) also chipped in.
Tuscola 49, Neoga 33. The visiting Warriors trailed 12-8 at the end of the first quarter, but only allowed two field goals by Neoga during the next two quarters to break the nonconference game open and leave with their fifth straight win. Ben Dixon scored a game-high 18 points for Tuscola (24-3) by going 9 of 10 from the field and Jacob Kibler compiled a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Watseka 62, Donovan 32. Watseka started fast and didn’t relent, picking up a nonconference home victory and ending a four-game losing streak. Drew Wittenborn sank four three-pointers and finished with a team-high 18 points for the Warriors (14-16), who led 28-11 at halftime. Conner Curry came through with 14 points and Brayden Haines added nine points.