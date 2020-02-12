In girls’ basketball
Class 1A Iroquois West Regional
Ridgeview 72, Uni High 34. Emma Nunamaker wrapped up 24 points and five rebounds for the top-seeded Mustangs (24-4), who started their postseason run by trumping the eighth-seeded Illineks (17-12) in a semifinal game. Kelly Jones’ 19 points and five rebounds, Haleigh Beck’s 11 points and River Rosales’ eight assists and seven rebounds all helped Ridgeview, which advances to Thursday’s 7 p.m. final with No. 4 Salt Fork. Dina Hashash led Uni with 15 points, while Lara Marinov scored 10 points of her own as the Illineks ended the season with the fourth-most wins in school history.
Salt Fork 48, Fisher 38. Fourth-seeded Salt Fork (19-12) put together a 16-point first quarter, which provided the Storm enough cushion to end the season of fifth-seeded Fisher (14-16) in semifinal play. Kayleigh Davis’ game-high 18 points, Carsyn Todd’s 17 points and Mackenzie Russell‘s 10 points keyed Salt Fork. Sidney Hood was the Bunnies’ top scorer with 14 points.
Class 1A Lexington Regional
Milford 43, St. Thomas More 37. The second-seeded Bearcats (18-9) advanced through the semifinal round via Kaylee Warren’s 18 points along with Jakki Mowery scoring 12. For the seventh-seeded Sabers (9-15), two freshmen took charge. Emma Devocelle scored 16 points (four three-pointers), followed by Bella Ramshaw with 14 points. Milford advances to Thursday’s 7 p.m. final with No. 3 Lexington.
Lexington 69, Cissna Park 16. The 12th-seeded Timberwolves (7-24) couldn’t extend their Cinderella run past the semifinal round, unable to slow down the No. 3 seed and host school. Cissna Park was led in defeat by Mikayla Knake’s eight points.
Class 1A St. Teresa Regional
Mt. Pulaski 51, Cerro Gordo/Bement 41. Fifth-seed Mt. Pulaski upset the fourth-seed Broncos. Ella Mann was the top scorer for the Broncos (10-20) with 13 points followed by Haley Garrett with seven points.
St. Teresa 62, Blue Ridge 31. The Knights finish their season 12-20 and received nine points from Jaclyn Pearl and seven points from Meah Carter.
Class 1A Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Regional
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 49, Arcola 46. The third-seeded Knights (18-11) outscored the fifth-seeded Purple Riders (15-12) by a 15-7 margin in the fourth quarter, allowing them to prevent a minor upset in the semifinal round. Alexa Miller’s 15 points, five rebounds and three assists showed the way for ALAH, which also benefited from Kailee Otto’s nine points and six rebounds. The Knights draw No. 2 Central A&M in a 7 p.m. Thursday final. KayLee Hohlbauch led Arcola (15-12) with 14 points and Ariana Warren added 12 points.
Class 1A Neoga Regional
Tri-County 80, Martinsville 37. The Titans (25-5) cruised to Thursday night’s regional final against Neoga, with Tayler Barry scoring a game-high 21 points. Tayler Barry’s 21 points. Bella Dudley also added 19 points to the Titans’ total along with Melia Eskew’s 13 points, eight steals and five assists.
Class 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional
LeRoy 58, Normal Calvary 22. The Panthers (8-20) moved on to the regional semifinals with help from Callie Warlow’s game-high 15 points. Layna Spratt added 11 points on three three-pointers and Kiera Spratt chipped in 10 points for the Panthers, who face Heyworth at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
In boys’ basketball
Arcola 63, Sangamon Valley 23. The Purple Riders (12-8) snagged another win under their belt in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Kevin Garza led the way for Arcola with 11 points and Hugo Garza added 10 points.
Arthur Christian School 67, Greenview 55. A 20-9 first-period scoring edge got the visiting Conquering Riders (11-19) off on the right foot in their East Central Illinois Conference triumph. Evan Oliver turned in 20 points for ACS to go with Michael Miller’s 17 points.
Central A&M 86, Sullivan 26. Sullivan (4-19) fell in Central Illinois Conference action at home to the state-ranked Raiders. Trey McRill paced the Redskins with nine points.
Fisher 72, Uni High 54. The Bunnies (4-20) captured their first win since December via Will Delaney and his game-high 23 points. Carson Bronzenec and Jake Cochran scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, for Fisher. The Illineks (3-19) were led by Arav Jagroop with 14 points and Ian Evenson with eight points.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65, Watseka 54. Nonconference play allowed for GCMS’s (6-19) first win since Jan. 22. Cade Elliot scored a game-high 16 points and teammates Tanner Cribbett and Braden Roesch each scored 13. The Warriors (13-14) received 15 points from Jordan Schroeder and 14 points from Drew Wittenborn.
Judah Christian 41, LeRoy 37. The Tribe (21-4) have remained undefeated so far this calendar year. Noah Jackson’s 13 points and Isaiah Thompson’s 12 were key for Judah Christian in the nonconference win. Ty Egan scored 13 points to lead LeRoy (14-8).
Mahomet-Seymour 76, Urbana 52. After falling behind 16-11 in the first eight minutes, the host Bulldogs (16-10) significantly limited the Tigers (14-12) the rest of the way in picking up a quality nonconference triumph. Grant Coleman’s double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds was critical for M-S, as were his four assists. Kobe Essien (13 points) and Luke Koller (12 points) also reached double figures for the Bulldogs, while Cole Lener finished just shy of a triple-double with nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Bryson Tatum’s 15 points and Chris Cross’ 11 points were the top scoring marks for Urbana.
Milford 68, Westville 34. Nick Allen’s 22 points were key in a Vermillion Valley Conference win for the Bearcats (18-9). For the Tigers (4-21), Bryce Burnett led the way with 15 points.
Monticello 76, St. Thomas More 71. The host Sages (14-11) relied on balanced scoring to pick up an Illini Prairie Conference win. Four Sages scored in double-digits: Ryan Reeder with 19, Briggs Fultz with 16, Garrett Kepley with 11 and Jake Edmondson with 10. The Sabers (12-14) were led by Dawson Magrini and Patrick Quarnstrom with 26 and 15 points, respectively.
Oakwood 69, Chrisman 64. The Comets’ Josh Young scored 22 points in a win for Oakwood (15-12) over their VVC opponent. Brevin Wells followed with 15 points. Chrisman’s Layne Smith led all scorers with 34 points for the Cardinals (3-22).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50, La Salette 30. Trey VanWinkle sank four three-pointers and concluded this nonconference outing with 24 points to guide the visiting Panthers (23-3) to their ninth consecutive victory. Eight different PBL players generated at least one point apiece, with VanWinkle backed by Colton Coy’s 10 points. The Lions (8-15) were paced offensively by Enmanuel Garcia Camilo’s 13 points.
Prairie Central 54, Bloomington Central Catholic 51. Trey Bazzell netted 10 of his game-best 18 points in a decisive fourth quarter for the host Hawks (21-7), who overcame a 42-34 deficit entering the period in order to record an Illini Prairie win. Payton Dunahee connected on four three-pointers and finished with 14 points for Prairie Central, which received 10 points from Kaden King.
St. Joseph-Ogden 66, Rantoul 53. The Spartans (19-6), led by Chance Izard’s 29 points, were able to defeat their Illini Prarie rival on the road. Ty Pence also raked up 19 points for SJ-O in its ninth straight win. The Eagles (5-19) had help from Kamryn Rome’s 14 points
Schlarman 74, Armstrong-Potomac 51. Cole Carnahan’s 23 points helped the Hilltoppers (13-13) bounce back from two consecutive losses in VVC action. Jason Craig followed close behind with 22 points. The Trojans (1-20) got double-digit scoring out of Dylan Knight with 14 points and Jayce Townsend with 12.
Shelbyville 50, Clinton 49. Zeke Hickman’s 19 points wasn’t enough to allow the visiting Maroons (5-21) to pick up a Central Illinois Conference success. Clinton, which outscored Shelbyville 11-7 in the last eight minutes, also took in 11 points from Garrett Wayne.
Tuscola 56, St. Teresa 48. Jalen Quinn poured in a game-high 29 points to pace the host Warriors (22-3) to a key CIC win, avenging a defeat to St. Teresa last week. Grant Hardwick (eight points), Cole Cunningham (seven points), Jacob Kibler (six points, eight rebounds) and Ben Dixon (six points) also contributed for Tuscola.