In girls' basketball
Paris Thanksgiving Tournament
Danville 63, Parke Heritage (Ind.) 37. Danville showed off its offensive balance one night after Erin Houpt went off for 39 points in the Vikings’ season opener. Houpt again led Danville (2-0) with 19 points, but the junior guard was joined in double figures by Nau’tika Conaway with 15 points and 11 points apiece from Tharija Rose and Destiny Davis.
Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic
At Fisher
St. Joseph-Ogden 49, Iroquois West 16. St. Joseph-Ogden pulled away in the second half for its 33-point win. Ashlyn Lannert led the Spartans (2-0) with 15 points, while Shelby Johnson had 10 points for the Raiders (0-2).
Villa Grove/Heritage 66, Fisher 36. A five-point halftime lead became a 19-point advantage after a strong third quarter by Villa Grove/Heritage in its win against Fisher. Kyleigh Block hit six three-pointers and led the Blue Devils (2-0) with 26 points, while Aliya Holloman made three from beyond the arc and chipped in 25 points. Sidney Hood led the Bunnies (0-2) with 19 points.
At Gibson City
Monticello 35, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30. Monticello’s early lead came in handy when both teams stumbled to the finish in a low-scoring second half. Renni Fultz led the Sages (2-0) with 11 points in the win, while Cloe Clark finished with 10. Mackenzie Bruns paced PBL (1-1) with a game-high 16 points.
Unity 51, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 31. Another big game from Elyce Knudsen helped Unity take down GCMS by 20. Knudsen scored a game-high 19 points for the Rockets (1-1). Skyler Funk hit three three-pointers and had nine points for GCMS (0-2).
Tip-Off Classic
At Watseka
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 48, Milford 35. A strong second half helped BHRA top Milford. Emily Meidel scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Blue Devils (2-0). Jakki Mowrey’s 10 were tops for the Bearcats (0-2).
Tri-Point 39, Armstrong-Potomac 26. Kyla Bullington led A-P with eight points, but the Trojans (0-1) couldn’t overcome a slow start in their loss to Tri-Point.
Watseka 45, Momence 28. Watseka jumped on Momence early for its 17-point win. Natalie Schroeder led the Warriors (1-0) with 13 points.
Lexington Classic
Roanoke-Benson 40, LeRoy 38. LeRoy stayed with R-B the entire game but could never quite get over the hump in its close loss. Tiffany Bargmann and Charly Warlow had 10 points apiece for the Panthers (0-2).
Maroa-Forsyth Tip-Off
Sullivan 62, Argenta-Oreana 22. Sullivan jumped out to a serious early lead with a 31-point first quarter and cruised to its big win. Emily White led the Redskins (1-0) with 22 points, while Gabrielle Williams had nine points for the Bombers (0-1).
Nontournament
Arcola 49, Arthur Christian 44. Arcola overcame a third quarter deficit to win its second game in as many days. KayLee Hohlbauch had 25 points for the Purple Riders (2-0), while Alexa Franklin led Arthur Christian (0-1) with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 33, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 19. Solid defense was the key to Cerro Gordo/Bement’s victory, with the Broncos (2-0) holding WSS to single digits in every quarter. Megan Hart led CG/B with nine points.
Oakwood 58, Judah Christian 35. Newly-signed with Murray State, Oakwood senior Katelyn Young dropped 26 points in the Comets’ season-opening win. Karsen Rupp had 11 points for Oakwood (1-0), while Sa’Kinah Williams led Judah (0-2) with 15.
Uni High 43, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8. Uni High locked in defensively in its win thanks to active play on that end from Emma Murawski and Lara Marinov. Murawski led the Illineks (2-0) with 14 points and eight steals, while Marinov had 11 points and six steals. Cheyanne Hasselbring had three points for the Buffaloes (0-1).
SCOTT RICHEY