TOLONO — Just one person remains in front of Elyce Knudsen.
He’s well-known in the basketball world, going by the nickname “The Custodian.”
But if Knudsen keeps finding the bottom of nets for Unity girls’ basketball, she’ll be the one overseeing a Rockets record.
Knudsen will be honored prior to Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. nonconference game versus Tuscola for eclipsing the Unity girls’ all-time scoring record on the hardwood.
Back in December, she surpassed 2011 alumna Lauren Grubb’s mark of 1,366 points. Now, the lone former Rocket still in front of Knudsen (1,596) across both genders is former NBA player Brian Cardinal (1,812).
“(Grubb was) a player I grew up watching and grew up admiring,” said Knudsen, a senior. “I love the way she played. She made me more excited about basketball — specifically Unity basketball.”
Rockets coach Dave Ellars said the team delayed a ceremony for Knudsen until Unity had its next home game following Knudsen taking the record from Grubb.
“I think 16 is the lowest she’s had (in points this season),” Ellars said. “She’s one of our hardest workers in practice and is just a pleasure to coach.”
Knudsen admitted she does have eyes for Cardinal’s all-time best total, finalized with his graduation in 1995.
“I won’t be disappointed in myself if I don’t reach the goal,” Knudsen said. “But if I do, I’ll be excited and it’ll be a good way to represent Unity and what I’ve done throughout my four years.”
Speaking of which, could she have envisioned herself in this spot back when she was a freshman?
“I did,” Knudsen said. “Was I 100 percent confident? No, but I set goals for myself coming into high school, and (the girls’ record) was at the top of my list.”