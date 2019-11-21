In girls' basketball
Tip-Off Classic
At Cissna Park
Armstrong-Potomac 50, Momence 39. The Trojans trailed 24-17 at halftime before using a strong second half to record their first win of the season. Emma Jameson drained four three-pointers en route to 13 points, while teammate Maddie Hudson also chipped in with 13 points. Mattie Kennel (nine points) and Kyla Bullington (eight points) also contributed for A-P (1-1).
Watseka 54, Tri-Point 29. The Warriors (2-0) stayed perfect on the young season with a solid performance, taking a 31-12 lead into halftime. Natalie Schroeder paced Watseka with a game-high 14 points on the strength of three three-pointers, while Kinzie Parsons contributed 13 points and Kennedy McTaggart pulled down a career-best 14 rebounds.
Herscher 48, Cissna Park 32. The host Timberwolves kept it close in the first half, only trailing 20-13 at halftime, before Herscher pulled away. Mikayla Knake tossed in a team-high 13 points for Cissna Park (0-2), while Kenadee Edelman wasn’t far behind with 12 points.
Lexington Classic
Lexington 62, LeRoy 36. LeRoy fell behind 20-9 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t recover while still searching for its first win this season. Kiera Spratt finished with 10 points to lead the Panthers (0-3), while Callie Warlow and Tiffany Bargmann each added seven points.
Ridgeview 56, Peoria Heights/Quest 37. The Mustangs relied on three players scoring in double figures to remain unbeaten. Emma Nunamaker dropped in 14 of her game-high 16 points in the first half for Ridgeview (2-0), while teammates River Rosales (15 points) and Kelly Jones (13 points) chipped in as well.