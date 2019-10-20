DECATUR — When a golfer records an eagle — two shots better than par — on any individual hole in an IHSA state tournament, a magenta box outlines the effort on a player’s online scorecard.
Three such instances were put forth across the Class 1A girls’ showcase’s two days.
St. Thomas More senior Alaina Bowie owns two of them.
“To say that I got an eagle on two different holes within the tournament is pretty awesome,” Bowie said. “This hole could’ve gone 100 ways wrong, 100 ways right, and it happened to go one of the ways that was right.”
That was Red Tail Run Golf Course’s No. 3 hole Saturday, her 2 on the par-4 helping Bowie to a 2-under 70 total and share of third place in the final standings.
The Butler University commit’s collective 3-over 147 left her five shots behind titlist Allison Pacocha of Eureka, but also tied Bowie’s career-best state finish from her sophomore year.
“It’s honestly surreal because it doesn’t feel like the end of anything,” said Bowie, who eagled the par-5 second hole Friday. “I think everyone knew it was the end of a chapter in our lives.”
It was a productive chapter for the Sabers, who wound up fifth as a unit after placing fourth each of the last two years.
STM coach Alan Dodds admitted feeling “discouraged” after the Sabers notched the sixth-place team score on Day 1.
What followed on Day 2 was a 319 team carding, beating the school record for best single state round by 13 shots. STM’s cumulative 681 also set a new program best in that state category — again, by 13 strokes.
“I thought maybe we could play a little better (Friday) than we did,” Dodds said. “We dropped 30 shots ... which, on a hard course with the nerves that come with playing in a state championship, we were just ecstatic.”
Senior Sammy Miller backed Bowie with a second-round 81, tying for 26th overall at 162. Junior Mia Kirby (87-179) and sophomore Brook Erhard (81-180) rounded out the Sabers’ top four.
“Everybody after Day 1 knew they had something left in them,” Bowie said. “We woke up apparently on the right side of the bed (Saturday).”
The two-time defending News-Gazette Player of the Year Bowie closes her prep golf career with three top-10 individual showings while helping STM to the same number of top-five state results.
McCoy makes top 20. Champaign Central senior Justin McCoy concluded his high school golf tenure in 13th at the Class 2A boys’ state tournament, shooting 6-over 77 on the second day at Normal’s Weibring Golf Club.
McCoy, who tied for 12th on this stage last year, carded 7-over 149 across both days.
In the Class 1A meeting at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista Golf Course, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Kevin Clapp tied for 34th at 21-over 165, and Schlarman’s Gabe Huddleston settled for a share of 38th at 167.