MACOMB — Justin McCoy was a three-time boys’ golf state qualifier entering Monday’s Class 2A Macomb Sectional.
Twice as part of a Champaign Central unit, once as an individual.
So the Maroons senior knew exactly what it’d take at Macomb Country Club to at least get himself back to the promised land one last time.
Yet there was uncertainty as he approached the 14th hole, with McCoy opening his back nine bogey-par-double bogey-bogey.
“For a little bit there I was like, ‘OK, maybe this might be the last tournament,’” said the reigning News-Gazette boys’ All-Area Player of the Year. “But then my coach came up to me and gave me one of the greatest speeches I’ve ever heard.”
McCoy proceeded to collect his lone birdie of the round on No. 14 and eventually secured a spot in the 2A state tournament via a 78, good for 11th overall.
What words did Central leader Mike Osterbur have to offer McCoy in that critical moment?
“Most of it was just him saying I have a chance to be the only Maroon to ever make it to state for all four years,” McCoy said. “As soon as he told me that, I had to make it through.”
McCoy won’t be joined by his Maroon buddies, as Central wound up ninth of 12 squads at 346.
Freshman Wade Schacht’s 85 was the second-best Central score, leaving him six shots out of individual state qualification.
That leaves McCoy to represent the Maroons one last time. And, luckily for him, he’s feeling much better about his game when he most needs to.
“Over the winter I hit a lot more balls than I normally would, and I just starting grooving in a bad habit,” McCoy said. “I just recently was able to figure out the main part of it. Really the only trouble now is just the driver.
“A lot of it was confidence. The last few weeks, able to get my swing back to how it is and how it’s been.”
McCoy took a share of 12th at last year’s 2A state showcase, bettering his 28th-place effort as a sophomore and his 101st-place outing as a freshman.
It’s hard to know what’s in store come Friday at Normal’s Weibring Golf Club, but McCoy does have a plan for his approach.
“I know what I’m capable of,” McCoy said. “I might as well go out with a bang and enjoy it.”
Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Trey VanWinkle also secured a state spot in Macomb, his 79 serving as the individual cutline.
Sabers continue to shine. Alan Dodds’ St. Thomas More girls’ golf club wasn’t enamored with its result at Monday’s Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Sectional.
That’d be a third-place score of 341 at Jacksonville Country Club, just nine strokes off titlist Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, one stroke behind runner-up Macomb and good enough for a team state berth.
But the Sabers, now state qualifiers for three consecutive seasons, carry high expectations after back-to-back fourth-place finishes in their class.
“They were a little disappointed with a third-place finish (in the sectional),” Dodds said, “and I reminded them we shot six shots less than we shot (at) last year’s sectional.”
Defending N-G All-Area girls’ Player of the Year Alaina Bowie stood atop the field with a 73, outlasting Williamsville’s Faith Davis (75) for that honor.
Dodds described the round as “normal” and “uneventful” by the standards of the senior Bowie, last year’s 10th-place 1A golfer.
“She’s peaking just at the right time,” Dodds said.
Both Mia Kirby and Brooke Erhard shot 88 for STM, scores that would’ve advanced them to state individually as well.
“I was pleased with both of their rounds,” Dodds said. “(Erhard) was actually even-par through five or six holes. She got off to a really good start. ... Mia was a pretty consistent day. Her game is also beginning to improve here.”
The Sabers should possess an advantage over at least some of their opponents when 1A state begins Friday at Decatur’s Red Tail Run Golf Course.
That’d be in the experience department, as four of Dodds’ athletes competed on this stage just last year — Bowie, Kirby, Erhard and Miller.
“Especially with our top four players, I don’t expect them to be at all nervous,” Dodds said. “They’re very familiar with the course. They’re very familiar with the format. And so I think we’ll go in with a great deal of confidence.”
What that translates to isn’t quite as clear.
Dodds believes Normal U-High has been “better than everybody else” throughout the campaign, while simultaneously feeling the Nos. 2-8 team positions can be up for grabs.
“If we finish fourth again, that will mean that we played really well,” Dodds said. “If we play really well, we could finish as high as second.
Monticello’s Molly Stringer (82) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Allison Tucker (88) pushed through to 1A state as individuals from this regional, with Tucker the last qualifier.
Blue Devils fare well. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Terry French had split duties Monday.
His boys’ team was competing in the Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional at El Paso Golf Club. Blue Devil Allison Tucker, meanwhile, teed off in the 1A Jacksonville Routt Sectional.
French got to oversee senior Kevin Clapp advance from the former tournament with an 81, while Tucker earned a state slot from the latter event with her aforementioned 88 to guarantee French will be busy again when the state meets begin Friday.
Clapp, who played for BHRA’s state-qualifying boys’ unit in 2017, now will end his prep career on Bloomington’s Prairie Vista Golf Course.
“He played very well, very smart,” French said. “He did the right things (Monday). He took a double bogey on the last hole we thought might’ve cost him, but it worked out for us.”
Tucker is a first-time state advancer and will take her talents to Decatur’s Red Tail Run Golf Course.
“She kept her head in the game and played well on her second nine,” French said. “It’s helped her, basically, she’s played with the boys’ team for four years.”
More locals move on. Sullivan’s boys are returning to the Class 1A state tournament after placing third in Monday’s 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional.
Drew Rogers’ 78 led the Redskins, who placed fifth in the class last season and now head to Prairie Vista Golf Course.
Area individuals to move on from this regional, besides BHRA’s Clapp, were Bement’s Zachary Rogers (76), Watseka’s Lukas Ball (77) and Schlarman’s Gabe Huddleston (80).
Here’s a look at the local prep athletes who qualified for their respective state golf tournaments:
BOYS’ CLASS 2A
(Friday-Saturday at Weibring Golf Club, Normal)
ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL
Justin McCoy Sr. Ch. Central
Trey VanWinkle Sr. Rantoul/PBL
BOYS’ CLASS 1A
(Friday-Saturday at Prairie Vista Golf Course, Bloomington)
ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL
Zachary Rogers Jr. Bement
Kevin Clapp Sr. BHRA
Gabe Huddleston Jr. Schlarman
Camden Dwyer Soph. Sullivan
Leyton Ellis Jr. Sullivan
Gary Herschberger Sr. Sullivan
Drew Rogers Jr. Sullivan
Aiden Short Sr. Sullivan
Logan Westjohn Jr. Sullivan
Lukas Ball Sr. Watseka
GIRLS’ CLASS 1A
(Friday-Saturday at Red Tail Run Golf Course, Decatur)
ATHLETE YR. SCHOOL
Allison Tucker Sr. BHRA
Molly Stringer Sr. Monticello
Alaina Bowie Sr. STM
Brooke Erhard Soph. STM
Mia Kirby Jr. STM
Sammy Miller Sr. STM
Leah Peifer Fr. STM
Tessa Tomaso Jr. STM