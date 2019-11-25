POYbowie10
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Player of the Year, St. Thomas More golfer Alaina Bowie, right, with her currant coach Alan Dodds, and fellow senior golfer Sammy Miller following Bowie's signing her letter of intent to play golf at Butler. At St. Thomas More in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

 Robin Scholz
Why he’s Coach of the Year

The repeat winner of this honor led the Sabers to another locally dominant regular-season showing and fourth consecutive regional title. The impressive campaign concluded with a fifth-place finish in a loaded Class 1A state tournament, a result achieved by a group of six that included four underclassmen.

Season highlights

 “Our season highlight was the final day of state, where we shot a 319. Our girls just all played fantastic. It was great to end the season on a positive note. But the second one was when we won our conference meet. Our conference meet included some really good teams, and we had a good day there, so it was a lot of fun, too.”

A few of my favorites

A sporting event I need tickets to see is the Super Bowl. ... If I wasn’t a coach, I would do my day job, which is a CFO at Illinois Farm Bureau. ... My favorite motivational tactic is just being as encouraging as possible and trying to put the bad behind you and thinking about the good things. I think, working with high school girls, motivation just comes through giving them positive reinforcement. ... My favorite subject to study in school was finance. ... My favorite athlete is Katie Nageotte, a professional pole vaulter. ... My favorite TV show is “SportsCenter.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, they would be my favorite golf foursome: my daughter Caroline, my dad and his good friend Jim Vermette. We had a chance to play golf right before my dad died, so that was my favorite foursome and I’d love to have dinner with them.

What I enjoy most about coaching

“Just the interactions with the girls. Watching them mature. The joy they have when they play well is just a lot of fun.”

Honor roll

Past News-Gazette All-Area girls’ golf Coaches of the Year

YEAR COACH SCHOOL

2019 Alan Dodds St. Thomas More

2018 Alan Dodds St. Thomas More

2017 Pat Hettermann St. Thomas More

2016 Pat Hettermann St. Thomas More

2015 Larry Becker Champaign Central

2014 Matt Mills Mahomet-Seymour

2013 Chris Townsend Monticello

2012 Matt Mills Mahomet-Seymour

2011 Guy Percy GCMS

