Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Player of the Year, St. Thomas More golfer Alaina Bowie, right, with her currant coach Alan Dodds, and fellow senior golfer Sammy Miller following Bowie's signing her letter of intent to play golf at Butler. At St. Thomas More in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Player of the Year, St. Thomas More golfer Alaina Bowie, right, with her currant coach Alan Dodds, and fellow senior golfer Sammy Miller following Bowie's signing her letter of intent to play golf at Butler. At St. Thomas More in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.