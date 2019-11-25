Why he’s Coach of the Year
The repeat winner of this honor led the Sabers to another locally dominant regular-season showing and fourth consecutive regional title. The impressive campaign concluded with a fifth-place finish in a loaded Class 1A state tournament, a result achieved by a group of six that included four underclassmen.
Season highlights
“Our season highlight was the final day of state, where we shot a 319. Our girls just all played fantastic. It was great to end the season on a positive note. But the second one was when we won our conference meet. Our conference meet included some really good teams, and we had a good day there, so it was a lot of fun, too.”
A few of my favorites
A sporting event I need tickets to see is the Super Bowl. ... If I wasn’t a coach, I would do my day job, which is a CFO at Illinois Farm Bureau. ... My favorite motivational tactic is just being as encouraging as possible and trying to put the bad behind you and thinking about the good things. I think, working with high school girls, motivation just comes through giving them positive reinforcement. ... My favorite subject to study in school was finance. ... My favorite athlete is Katie Nageotte, a professional pole vaulter. ... My favorite TV show is “SportsCenter.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, they would be my favorite golf foursome: my daughter Caroline, my dad and his good friend Jim Vermette. We had a chance to play golf right before my dad died, so that was my favorite foursome and I’d love to have dinner with them.
What I enjoy most about coaching
“Just the interactions with the girls. Watching them mature. The joy they have when they play well is just a lot of fun.”
Honor roll
Past News-Gazette All-Area girls’ golf Coaches of the Year
YEAR COACH SCHOOL
2019 Alan Dodds St. Thomas More
2018 Alan Dodds St. Thomas More
2017 Pat Hettermann St. Thomas More
2016 Pat Hettermann St. Thomas More
2015 Larry Becker Champaign Central
2014 Matt Mills Mahomet-Seymour
2013 Chris Townsend Monticello
2012 Matt Mills Mahomet-Seymour
2011 Guy Percy GCMS