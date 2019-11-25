Listen to this article
Alaina Bowie, St. Thomas More girls' golf - Faces of Fall 2019 at N-G on Sunday, August 18, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette ¿ GOLF. Faces of Fall 2019 at N-G on Sunday, August 18, 2019. ¿ alaina Bowie, sTM

Alaina Bowie

Sr., St. Thomas More

Why she made the team: Our three-time Golfer of the Year regularly topped the scoresheet for Class 1A’s fifth-place program and earned a share of third place individually with a 3-over 147. And, in the middle of her last prep campaign, she committed to Division I golf at Butler University.

A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Florida Georgia Line. ... Before I compete, I eat a homemade ham and cheese sandwich and strawberries. ... In my dream career, I would be a firefighter. ... My favorite subject to study in school is statistics. ... My favorite athlete is Christian Yelich. ... My favorite TV show is “All American.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick George Washington, Jack Nicklaus and Amelia Earhart.

Three items on my bucket list: Travel to all 50 states, go to Europe and learn how to juggle.

Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Brooke Erhard at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Brooke Erhard at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

Brooke Erhard

Soph., St. Thomas More

Why she made the team: Despite dealing with an illness early in the postseason, Erhard proved integral to the Sabers winning a regional and placing third at the sectional. She rated fourth for STM in the two-day state tournament as well.

A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Billie Eilish. ... Before I compete, I eat sliced apples. ... In my dream career, I would be a neonatal nurse. ... My favorite subject to study in school is chemistry. ... My favorite athlete is Brooke Henderson. ... My favorite TV show is “Friends.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Marilyn Monroe, Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian.

Three items on my bucket list: Travel to Paris, scuba dive and skydive.

Sammy Miller, St. Thoma More girls' golfer - Faces of Fall 2019 at N-G on Sunday, August 18, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette ¿ GOLF. Faces of Fall 2019 at N-G on Sunday, August 18, 2019. ¿ sammy miller, sTM

Sammy Miller

Sr., St. Thomas More

Why she made the team: The frequent No. 2 golfer for a loaded STM club, Miller collected the second-best regional and state cardings for the Sabers, the latter earning her a share of 26th individually.

A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Chris Lane. ... Before I compete, I eat eggs and toast. ... In my dream career I would be a physical therapist. ... My favorite subject to study in school is science. ... My favorite athlete is Michael Jordan. ... My favorite TV show is “Grey’s Anatomy.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Beyonce, David Dobrik and Zac Efron.

Three items on my bucket list: Travel to Bora Bora, swim with dolphins and see the Northern Lights.

Natalie Schroeder, Watseka, girls' golf, Faces of Fall 2019 at N-G on Sunday, August 18, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette ¿ GOLF. Faces of Fall 2019 at N-G on Sunday, August 18, 2019. ¿ Natalie Schroeder, Watseka

Natalie Schroeder

Jr., Watseka

Why she made the team: Schroeder was a regular event medalist with the Warriors in 2019 and was their lone sectional qualifier via a third-place 88 in the Class 1A Beecher Regional.

A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Dan + Shay. ... Before I compete, I eat a Subway BMT. ... In my dream career, I would be a heart surgeon, saving lives. ... My favorite subject to study in school is chemistry. ... My favorite athlete is Michael Jordan. ... My favorite TV show is “The Blacklist.” ... If I could have dinner with any person from any time period, I would pick Michael Jordan.

Three items on my bucket list: Travel to Paris, travel to Bora Bora and travel to Ireland.

Molly Stringer, Monticello girls' golfer - Faces of Fall 2019 at N-G on Sunday, August 18, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette ¿ GOLF. Faces of Fall 2019 at N-G on Sunday, August 18, 2019. ¿ Molly Stringer, Monticello

Molly Stringer

Sr., Monticello

Why she made the team: A two-time first-team selection, Stringer paced the Sages to third place in regional play — giving them a sectional team berth — and advanced to Class 1A state solo with an 82 at the sectional.

A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Panic! at the Disco. ... Before I compete, I eat Subway and a purple Gatorade. ... In my dream career, I would make a difference in someone’s life. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Mitchell Trubisky. ... My favorite TV show is “All American.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Elvis, Arnold Palmer and Jane Addams.

Three items on my bucket list: Swim with dolphins, visit Fiji and take a road trip with my friends.

Allison Tucker

Sr., Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

Why she made the team: The recent Danville Area Community College signee snared the last individual state slot out of the Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Sectional, thriving despite being her school’s lone female golfer.

A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Taylor Swift. ... Before I compete, I eat Kar’s trail mix and lots of fruit. ... In my dream career, I would be a radiologist. ... My favorite subject to study in school is science, such as anatomy and biology. ... My favorite athlete is Brooke Henderson. ... My favorite TV show is “Friends.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Taylor Swift, Post Malone and Brooke Henderson.

Three items on my bucket list: Go to Italy, get my pilot’s license and backpack across Europe.

