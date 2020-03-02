The area’s most successful high school golf program of the last 15 years is in need of a new coaching staff.
St. Thomas More girls’ golf leader Alan Dodds and assistant coach Kim Zahrn have stepped down from their positions, Sabers officials announced on Feb. 21.
This occurred about four months after the pair helped STM to its second fifth-place finish in the last two seasons at the Class 1A state tournament.
“We really just enjoyed getting to know (the athletes) better and maybe giving them a little wisdom from experiences we’ve had in life,” Dodds said. “Kim and I enjoyed it probably even more than we thought we would.”
Dodds said his reason for stepping aside was threefold. The first two parts involved work outside the golf team — both with duties at the Bloomington-based Illinois Farm Bureau and as an IHSA football official.
“The last couple years, I have done very little football officiating,” Dodds said, “and I have a desire to get back.”
The third part? Dodds wishes to run another half-marathon in the near future and figured the fall — a key timeframe for IHSA golf — would be a good time to accomplish that. Dodds took charge of the Sabers in 2018, after the only leader in STM girls’ golf history, Pat Hettermann, retired leading up to the 2018 season.
It didn’t take long for Dodds to follow in the footsteps of Hettermann, who oversaw four top-three state showings with a Class A state championship in 2010 among the highlights.
With a roster paced by Butler signee Alaina Bowie, Dodds’ crew knocked off nearly all opponents both locally and statewide the last two seasons. Dodds became a two-time News-Gazette All-Area Coach of the Year as a result.
“The seniors we had this year were great leaders,” Dodds said. “I tell people that really made our job easy. Sammy Miller and Alaina Bowie are just outstanding young women, and they led the team both score-wise and, I guess, team culture-wise.”
Dodds isn’t leaving the cupboard bare. Four Sabers who competed at the 2019 1A state meet — Brooke Erhard, Mia Kirby, Tessa Tomaso and Leah Peifer — all are underclassmen.
It may take some time for Dodds to fully separate from the STM outfit, though. When discussing what’s next for the Sabers, he couldn’t help but say “our” a few times.
“Brooke Erhard may be the best player in the News-Gazette area next year,” Dodds said. “It’ll be another very strong team.”