A look at three athletes from St. Thomas More who hope to make a mark with their respective fall sports team later this year:
MIA KIRBY
Class of 2021, girls’ golf
She is looking forward to ... (having) a larger leading role on the team this year, as I will be the oldest and a senior. I am excited to share the senior role with one of my best friends since grade school who also plays on the team.
Through playing golf for St. Thomas More, she ... (gets) to show others the level of competition STM brings to the picture. Being a smaller school, sometimes we can be overlooked in skill, but I love surprising people by exceeding their expectations.
What she appreciates because of the pandemic is ... how important sports are as a way of bringing people together.
BELLA RAMSHAW
Class of 2022, girls’ cross-country
She is looking forward to ... starting and finishing the season strong (and) improving my times throughout the course of the season.
She considers running for St. Thomas More to be ... nothing but a blessing. The teams I have been a part of and coaches I have had the privilege to learn from have been amazing, to say the least. With every sports season, a new family is made, and I am so glad I have gotten to be apart of a few.
What she appreciates because of the pandemic is ... being able to do in-person workouts, to train at public gyms and, most importantly, to compete.
MARTIN MONDALA
Class of 2023, boys’ soccer
He is most looking forward to ... bonding with all my teammates. The soccer season really brings every one of us together like one family, and I think that’s going to be one of our biggest strengths.
Getting to play soccer for St. Thomas More ... really means a lot because I love playing for others. Thinking that I am representing STM while I play really pushes me to do the best that I can do.
He views the current uncertainty surrounding fall sports as ... more of an opportunity than something really bad. We can all try to better ourselves so we can eventually reach our goals.