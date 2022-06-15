Top of the Morning, June 15, 2022
As the only woman in the field at this weekend’s UI Open, Mackenzie McCoy isn’t trying to show up the competition. Rather, the 20-year-old is trying to encourage participation from her golfing peers.
“I hope this leads to more women playing in it,” she said.
McCoy will play from the men’s tees, which she does anyway during frequent rounds with her dad and two brothers. A four-time News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer at Champaign Central, she’s played three seasons of college golf with another to go at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. “Fun and challenging,” is how she described this weekend’s opportunity.
The UI Open used to include a women’s division before interest dwindled, UI Course director Mike Wallner said. He recalls former Illini Karen Karmazin competing against the men at a UI Open, but those instances are rare.
Mackenzie, who works in the pro shop in Savoy, will have a large rooting section. She’ll also have a familiar caddie (her dad, Brian) and her brother nearby (Justin’s in the field but not in her group).
Her golf highlight to date is winning a Big 12 Conference championship at Central. The 68th UI Open offers an opportunity to top that.
“I’m not expecting to put up record numbers or anything like that, but I’d like to at least do well,” she said. “I’m just hoping to have a little fun.”